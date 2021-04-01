Mahaveer Shringi’s Queen of Sajjangarh has potential to become a blockbuster

OTT Platforms have become an important source of entertainment during the lockdown. The one genre that most of the audience love watching on these platforms is horror. Not an easy genre to attempt, we admit. One film old, Mahaveer Shringi, is yet again stepping into the horror genre to woo his audience with his upcoming movie Queen Of Sajjangarh.

Shringi set a new benchmark with his last directorial horror-comedy Koi Sath Hai. The film kept trending on number one for more than a week after it’s release. After the trailer of his upcoming movie is released, we are sure that it will prove to be a massive hit.

Queen Of Sajjangarh promises a scary ride set during the lockdown. It is a story of 6 friends who find themselves stuck in a haunted place called Sajjangarh. What happens after one of the friends opens a locked door is what we have to see in the film.

The teaser will give you a glimpse of everything Queen Of Sajjangarh has hidden under its wings. Mahaveer Shringi has definitely taken his second film a notch higher, and the trailer proves it. From intimate scenes to nerve-chilling horror scenes, a lot is kept in store for you all.

The best part is that Shringi, too, plays an integral part in the film. The film also stars Priya Mishra, Ajit Pandit, Shivangi Sharma, Palak Singh, Alivira Rana, Vaibhav Chauhan, Abhijeet Ghadge, Sanket Ranadive, Mazid Khan, Pramod Saini and Rajesh Dubeay who yet again essays the role of a Tantric after Lakshmii and Koi Sath Hai.

Talking about the music of the film, the song ‘Digital Haseena’ is surely a cherry on the cake. We bet this will be stuck with you for a long time. The trailer of Queen Of Sajjangarh has surely raised all our expectation bar and has made our wait for its release even more difficult.

Although the story revolves around the same old reincarnation and black-magic concept, Mahaveer Shringi has promised that this film will offer something that you all have never witnessed before. So brace yourselves as this scary ride will commence on April 14.

