Mahima Mishra, an avid philanthropist and industrialist from Odisha

This business magnate has a problem. He shares more with others and keeps much less for him. Being a successful business tycoon by building a bustling empire, the real story of success simultaneously speaks volumes of a true human being for being a philanthropist and above all a Good Samaritan. These traits are rarest of rare in an individual who is a bonafide victor in true letter and spirit. He is none other than the outstanding and self-reliant entrepreneur Mahimananda Mishra, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL).

Mahima Mishra, as he is fondly addressed across the state is a first-generation entrepreneur with a golden heart. The OSL Group is one of the largest Corporate Houses across the East Coast of India. It is well-renowned not only for its welfare measures, hospitality and ensuring security for its employees but also for the poor and underprivileged people in Odisha.

Mr Mishra, ensured that the Paradeep Port stand firm on its feet when it was hit hard by the worst ever cyclone in 1999. 10,000 lives were lost, lots of damages were caused to the property & the Paradeep Port was shattered to a large extent. At this crucial juncture, Mr Mishra undertook numerous restoration measures to recover the damages.

In case of any calamity being faced by Odisha, OSL Group takes the lead in extending its support for the hapless people, be it in Jagatsinghpur or Ganjam, Mr.Mishra has always stood by them with open support. Mahimananda Mishra, his god-gifted hands to the people’s welfare during the natural calamity by providing clothes, food, temporary electricity and water.

As the main priority of the OSL group is to ensure the employee’s safety, health, education, security & environment, Mr Mishra also promoted cleanliness of the surrounding, now too under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, promoted plantation of trees and organized blood donation camps.

Despite being a stockiest and a home-bred entrepreneur, he religiously relies on humanitarian virtues. Stevedoring, being the ace activity, the OSL group handles 35 million ton of cargo in various sectors.

Mr Mishra, the Managing Director (MD) of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), one of the largest corporate houses across the East Coast of India has reached out to the marginalized sections by means of his noble initiatives in a bid to handle the pandemic crisis efficiently.

The OSL group has provided the employees more than 5000 Plus PPE kits, various multivitamin supplements, immunity-boosting pills, distribution of foods and refreshments during the nightmarish lockdown. Apart from the generous gesture, magnanimous Mahima Mishra readily collaborated with a private healthcare facility for the pandemic-affected employees.

Such sympathetic effort of a business tycoon-cum-first generation entrepreneur, Mahima Mishra is a testimony that humanity still rules the roost over the present mundane world replete with inhuman and insensible vices.

Besides, the OSL group has undertaken necessary precautions and strict observance of the COVID-19 guidelines in the office premises. In case an employee tests positive after being infected with the highly contagious Coronavirus, all the co-workers mandatorily undergo the prescribed RT-PCR test and are compensated by the organization.

In addition, the entire OSL headquarters and the branch offices are regularly sanitized covering every nook and corner of the office. Masks has been made mandatory for both the office staff and labour force while thermal screening is being religiously carried before entering the premises. It has already been finalized that the vaccine will be administered to the OSL employees, their family members and the entire contingent of for free of cost.

Pertinent to note that, the OSL employees have neither been divested of their jobs nor have suffered any salary cuts unlike the lots of organizations during the lockdown. Under the sensible stewardship of a magnanimous magnate like Mahima Mishra, all the employees are safe and sound.

Mr Mishra’s right policies and visions as well as his preventive measures have infused a great sigh of relief to the needy and thus reinstate the faith of millions in his entirely altruistic act.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.