MainBrainer brings All-in-one Marketing Platform to aid, boost Indian businesses

India, December 20, 2021: MainBrainer, a global marketing platform, aims at providing holistic marketing services to Indian businesses operating in all major industries. The company allows clients to integrate diverse modules to build targeted marketing campaigns across multiple platforms. MainBrainer is dedicated to providing its services across Healthcare, Finance, Hospitality, Lifestyle, IT, and more.

Based on the marketing objectives to be attained by the clients, MainBrainer provides companies with solutions that fall under specific categories. The company believes in providing dedicated marketing support for multiple purposes through its centralized platform. It supports businesses that are willing to create engaging and SEO-friendly landing pages with a free landing page builder. MainBrainer’s email marketing services help businesses create personalized marketing campaigns by providing them with email APIs and customizable templates. Moreover, the company aims to help businesses willing to build SMS marketing campaigns by providing them with tools to reach out to their customers and obtain real-time insights.

Along with the marketing tools, MainBrainer also offers Customer Relationship Management (CRM)/ Customer Data Platform (CDP) services to businesses to help them manage their customer databases. These services are dedicated to helping users create a centralized repository of their customer records. These records can be managed to provide personalized services to the right customers at the right time.

To help organizations meet their marketing objectives and keep track of the same, MainBrainer allows users to set “Conversion Goals”. This helps companies set up specific parameters that should be met for a prospect to head towards conversion. Whenever a website or an application gets a visitor, the tool can be used for tracking the rate and success of the conversions made.

Moreover, the marketing service provider is willing to offer customized assistance to businesses according to its user’s needs and preferences. The DFY (Done For You) services by MainBrainer offer curated tools and features to organizations across multiple industries. By scheduling a meeting with the experts, the company allows businesses to avail themselves of services ranging from ideation and strategy-building to campaign execution and generating performance reports. MainBrainer allows its clients to handpick services according to their needs and have the experts deliver them after making a proposal.

Owing to non-technical users finding most software platforms difficult to use, MainBrainer has kept its all-in-one marketing platform easy to understand and simple to use. Bjorn Forslund, the founder, CEO, and the brain behind MainBrainer believes that the platform would help the company build healthy relations with Indian businesses. He says, “It has been almost a decade since I was first introduced to India and got enthralled by its dynamic market. Over the last few years, the technological acumen of Indian businesses has significantly increased. We believe that a venture like MainBrainer would help marketers and businesses across the country implement advanced marketing and business intelligence tools to reach out to their audiences. In the age of digitization, optimizing modern technologies is the only way to stand out from the clutter and create your own niche in a market as dynamic as India.”

