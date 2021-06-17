Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Make smart villages first, then smart cities, says Naresh Yadav

Naresh Yadav is the National President of the Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Sangathan (ABPS). It is the biggest organization consisting of panchayat leaders across all states of India.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Naresh Yadav

Naresh Yadav is a well-known farmer leader and personality who prominently participates in social and community service at all times. Naresh Yadav is the National President of the Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Sangathan (ABPS). It is the biggest organization consisting of panchayat leaders across all states of India. The Akhil Bharitya Panchayat Sangathan has a strong network of elected members of the Panchayats across the Nation and works for upbringing of Panchayats and Rural Settlements.

Under Yadav's guidance and leadership, the ABPS has practically excelled in catering to the rights of the farmers and bringing issues of the rural spaces to the higher authorities. The recent major protest carried out by the Akhil Bhartiya Panchayat Sangathan got the farmers of Amravati, Andhra Pradesh lifetime of royalty for their lands acquired by the state authorities. Also, owing to the ABPS' support and relentless demand, an amendment in the favor of farmers was made in the Land Acquisition Bill (2014). The ABPS continues to work towards the upliftment of the farmers and rural community by ensuring that their voices are heard at all levels of Government authorities and the administration throughout the nation.

Yadav has also tirelessly worked for the student community of India and has been a passionate student activist since early years of his student life. Adding to it, he is involved in innovating and improving education to increase learning opportunities for every child across the country. Yadav has recently founded an orphan child school in Jaipur that gives quality education to numerous children and also looks after their physical, emotional and mental well-being.

Yadav believes that instead of developing smart cities, we should develop smart villages, only then the country will prosper. If villages have decent job opportunities, health and education facilities it will lead to root development of the country.

Naresh Yadav holds the position of International Conveyor at the International Federation of Yadav Chamber of Commerce. This organization aims to smoothen the process of international trade for business people in India and globally. The International Federation of Yadav Chamber of Commerce has connections with various international and national business bodies that assist in extending support to business persons and entrepreneurs around the globe.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

