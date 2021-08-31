Make your look authentic with Glamwiz elegant saree designs

Women and sarees are made for each other. Known for their glamour and authentic look, sarees can spark a light even in the darkest room expressing the pride of our nation and tradition. The exclusivity that sarees hold is enough to grab the attention of the crowd, creating a legacy and class untold. With the emergence of fast fashion, Glamwiz an authentic Indian saree brand can surprise you with unlimited choices and a unique style set. Women can have loads of sarees in their wardrobe and still want more. After all, ladies should never miss a chance to add more elegance and panache to their persona.

Glamwiz, your doorway to a breathtaking world of beautiful sarees, founded in 2017 offers an exclusive range in Indian ethnic brand wear, flaunting authentic collections ranging from classic Indian textiles to contemporary styles. Innovative usage of crafting materials, gloriously rich Indian aesthetic, and quality of fabrics are the BTS mantra of Glamwiz ensembles, giving the ladies a plethora of options to select from.

Paithani Saree: 6 yards of sheer grace!

A blend of pure silk and zari, Paithani sarees are considered as the prized possession of the rich heritage of Maratha brides. The traditional Paithani sarees are handwoven silk sarees embellished with ornamental golden threads known as zari. Paithani sarees themselves are considered to be the complete piece but styling it the right way makes it more appealing. At Glamwiz, you can find the best Silkmark certified Paithani collection in a varied price range. The brand specializes in providing pocket-friendly versions of Paithani silk which are equally beautiful and rich looking as the original ones. They also have a firm hand in procuring customized designs for bridal wear.

Chanderi Saree: Keeping traditions alive!

Chanderi is a traditional ethnic fabric holding a special place in the industry today because of its centuries-old weaving specialization. Its name has been borrowed from the small town Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. Chanderi saree is a must-have item for every saree connoisseur. Thus ladies, missing a chance on the authentic Chanderi is not the right way out. Glamwiz is widely known for its remarkable performance in providing the right design, certified by Silkmark sarees, rightly suited to the customers’ preferences.

Kanjeevaram Saree: Using silk at its best!

Kanjeevaram silk sarees are woven from pure mulberry silk. Colors and eye-catching designs add value to the product design. One of the most special features of a Kanjeevaram silk saree is that the pallu and the borders are weaved separately and eventually joined together. From celebrities to commoners, the Kanjeevaram silk saree is the best option if you are looking forward to events and functions. Glamwiz offers a wide variety of options to customers with colors ranging from green to red. Semi silk Kanjeevaram, borderless Kanjeevaram, semi pure Kanjeevaram, pure Kanjeevaram, Paithani Kanjeevaram are some of the best combinations of sarees that you can browse from at Glamwiz’s website.

Banarasi Silk Saree: Bringing designs straight from the ghats!

Glamwiz is famous for winning the hearts of its customers. Thus, the wide range of Banarasi sarees proffered by Glamwiz has proven the same. World-famous Banarasi sarees are exclusive because of their gold and silver brocade, fine silk, and opulent embroidery. Banarasi weaving patola silk saree, black soft silk Banarasi patola saree, patola weaving soft Banarasi silk saree are some of the types of Banarasi silk offered by Glamwiz that is renowned to be India’s largest store for designer sarees.

Jute Silk Saree: Elegance extracted from nature!

Jute silk saree is made from plants, featuring all-natural characteristics. If you are looking for less costly silk then jute silk is the absolute option available for you. The lustrous texture is complemented by a rich amalgamation of myriad palettes. Jute sarees are light in weight and have a soft texture. They come in almost all colors and can either be printed or embroidered. Jute silk sarees are a gem to find and Glamwiz is your best miner.

Glamwiz’s, unbeatable design and catchy ideas are helping in reviving the trend of saree not only in India but worldwide. They have expanded rapidly from 50 SKUs to more than 1000 SKUs in silk sarees. Fashion brings innovation and innovation creates uniqueness, and Glamwiz is that Indian ethnic saree brand which is focusing on creating style, passion, and confidence that every commoner to billionaire requires. They have ensured to bring the best authentic sarees from all corners of the country at very affordable prices. From bringing the revolution in the fashion industry to understanding the style of every customer, Glamwiz is a brand that you can always find there for you.

