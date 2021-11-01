Make your Makeup Mask proof this Diwali

The pandemic has robbed us of the sheer pleasure of embracing loved ones and bathing in the celebration of festivals that are dear to us. An integral part of the festive season i.e., dressing up and adorning various makeup looks also took a backseat. Since face masks have become a party pooper, we scavenged out a list of stellar mask proof makeup options that one can indulge in for this festive season. Whether you’re looking for some quirky eye inspiration, a sophisticated look or a bold eye statement we have it all covered here at Be beautiful

●Kohl rimmed: Let’s start with the basics, shall we? A simple kohl rimmed look helps to define the eyes in the classiest yet minimalistic way. It can be further smudged onto the corners of the eyes to create a dramatic finish. Be it Dussehra, Laxmi Puja, Choti Diwali or Dhanteras, a dash of good old kajal on the eyes gives a glamorous touch to the evening. To achieve the perfect kohl-rimmed eyes, check out our beauty hack to turn your Kohl pencil into an intense gel liner here. To achieve the perfect kohl-rimmed eyes, check out our beauty hack to turn your Kohl pencil into an intense gel liner here https://www.bebeautiful.in/all-things-makeup/eyes/a-beauty-hack-to-turn-your-kohl-pencil-into-an-intense-gel-liner

●Glossy lids: Another quick hack is the use of lip-glosses as eyeshadow or the lathering of a slight amount of gloss on one’s nude shades. 2020 was all about the glossy look and it is here to stay, it is the perfect way to make one’s eyes pop using a clear gloss or a shiny one and it doesn’t even require the hassle of blending!

●Highlighted lids: Wondering how to grab just the right amount of attention and to dazzle the night away this Diwali? We have the perfect solution for you. To make your eyes shine and your lids pop, a dash of colour accentuated by a subtle sheen of any shade of highlighter is sure to take your eyeshadow game to a whole new level.

●Brown Smokey eye: If black smokey eyes have turned mundane for you, worry not we got you covered with the amped up version of it in brown. Brown blends in equally well with almost any outfit, plus it tones down the boldness of black by a notch. In short, it provides the best of both worlds and is an effortless look to wear for day and night functions and can be put on with ease. The look can be completed with a heavy dose of mascara and matte lips.

●Enhanced eyebrows: While emphasizing on the eye looks, one tends to forget to tend to the eyebrows which are also pretty visible in spite of the masked faces. With no two brows the same, the task of achieving the ‘perfect eyebrows’ is quite overwhelming yet satisfying. For a bold statement one could simply fill in the sparse spots and for shaping them one could simply tame them with a lightweight brow gel. The intention is to perfectly align the eyebrows with the eye look one has adorned. If you’re confused as to how to nail those perfectly arched eyebrow, check out the common eyebrow mistakes that people make here.

●Lip hack 101: If you’re a lipstick lover, the current masked life has put you in a soup. Worry not, we have an easy antidote for all your lippie woes. To start off a gentle exfoliation session followed by lining one’s lips and then dabbing on the preferred shade and finishing it off by touching it up with loose powder will manage to keep the colour on at all times. Be it a glossy nude for Dhanteras, or a red vinyl for taash night or a plump pick for karva chauth, you’re sure to make heads turn!

