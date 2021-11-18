MakeMyTrip lists out serene breathe-easy stays for the Perfect City Detox

Need a break to recuperate from the non-stop fun and exhaustion from the festivities and the gloominess that came along as the city got smothered by poor air quality? Over the past few days, choosing to stay indoors was the ideal option but then there are other options too that can help bring back the joy of staying outdoors in just about a few hours. MakeMyTrip has put together a list of serene breathe easy homestays that are tucked away in green pastures and are loaded with oh-so-gorgeous views that your heart will refuse to return to the same city life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Itsy Bitsy A-frame Cabin, Kasol

Experience Zen living at this quaint cabin, surrounded by lush apple orchards. Wake up to beautiful mornings, watching the golden sun rays light up the distant snow-covered peaks at this stunning A-frame wooden cabin. You can go for an adventurous hike and explore the beauty of the valley during the day. Unwind in the evening around the bonfire gazing at the scenic sunset in the valley. Call it a day by sleeping underneath the starry night sky!

Treehouse Resort, Mukteshwar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Treehouse Resort, Mukteshwar

Longing to stay amid nature and breathe some mountain fresh air? We’ve got you covered! Offering views of the snow-covered Himalayan mountains, this treehouse in Mukteshwar is a perfect mountain retreat for those seeking solace in the hills. With dense forests on one side, birdwatchers can have an awesome time spotting rare birds here. Admire the untouched natural beauty of the mountains and inhale crisp Pahadi air by going for an adventurous trek in the Kumaon Hills. Spend dreamy starlit nights on the balcony, gazing at the Milky Way.

Alt Life – Dharamkot, Mcleodganj

Take a break from the pollution in the cities and meditate in the lap of nature. Surrounded by pine trees, these spacious cottages offer a blissful stay to backpackers and long-stay travellers. Enjoy incredible views of the Kangra valley and Dhauladhar range from the space of your dorm. Savour delicious breakfast in the garden restaurant or lounge in the in-house cafe that has a working area. These cottages are a perfect base for those interested in the Triund trek to watch the sunrise. You can also visit other tourist spots like the Norbulingka Monastery and Gallu Temple in your leisure time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lenny's Den V are Family, Bhimtal

Plan a holiday with your family in this charming little villa nestled in the hills of Nainital to add some freshness to your lifestyle. Begin your mornings with some yoga in the lush garden or some healthy breakfast in the outdoors. Breathe in the fresh air as you soak in the sun while lounging on the terrace or relax enjoying an afternoon siesta in your room. Admire the beauty of the verdant mountains as you explore the Nainital Hills or head to the Sattal Lake for some light morning kayaking.

Jujurana Stays, Jibhi

Break free from city madness and get close to nature by staying in this charming two-bedroom wooden chalet. Surrounded by dense pine forest, this place is soulfully quiet. Wake up to the gushing sound of the Himalayan stream and a birdcall every morning. Enjoy a sumptuous breakfast in the garden gazebo amidst green surroundings. In the evening, sit around the bonfire and warm yourself up. Take along your fishing gears and try some luck in fishing. If you are a passionate birdwatcher, then you have miles of birding trails to spot them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seclude Palampur, Palampur

Seclude Palampur, Palampur

Love the relaxing vibe of countryside life? Enjoy a rustic experience in this charming villa, set amidst green paddy fields and deodar forest. Wake up to the stunning views of the snow-capped mountains and meadows every morning. Enjoy the fresh mountain air and the chirping of the birds while enjoying your walk or an outdoor breakfast in the garden. Enjoy a secluded stay amidst nature and escape the urban chaos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While we can go on and on with our list of recommendations, we’ll leave it for you to explore many more stunning homestays on MakeMyTrip. It’s time to call up your friends and family, pack your bags and head over for a relaxing staycation amidst scenic locales and clean air.