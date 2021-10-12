Makeup Tips for Brides planning for winter Weddings by Makeup artist Mehak Rao

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 led to many wedding postponements this year. Which also impact my buisness and mehak makeovers have resumed their services under covid safety protocols, doing proper sanitization of every bit of vanity and they are using single use sponges, lip and mascara wands.

Most brides-to-be might be freaking out about handling their beauty regime during fall/ winter Weddings that too during a pandemic . We have you covered! Makeup artist Mehak Rao confabs, “Yes I have heard it from people that there will be many off season weddings this year after the current crisis . For the brides who intend to marry during the fall/winter, In the fall and winter your skin would be dehydrated than in any other season, that’s why you need to update your skincare regimen as soon as it’s cold outside and emphasize hydration and increase chances of dullness and flaky skin. Use hyaluronic acid serums to boost hydration for plump to ua skin and keep it moisturized as possible and don't forget to exfoliate those dead skin cells away and I would suggest chemical exfoliation over physical one. It will make all the difference for creating a flawless canvas for your wedding day.

5 Lip Shades to love :

Makeup artist Mehak Rao confirms, “There are many shades of lipstick that I love. But the five I love more than the others include Ruby Woo and Twig by Mac, pillow talk by Charlotte Tilbury and Bombshell and Icon by Huda Beauty.” We know narrowing down to 5 in the stunning universe of lip shades is not an easy task. If only lip shades had no expiry dates, we would keep them all forever.

Bottom Line - To ace your bridal makeup style this season all you gotta do, is Be You. * Wink *

