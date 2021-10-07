“Making Students unleash their potential is my story,” says Harshit Singh

Harshit Singh, a highly enthusiastic Director of Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges strives to provide quality learning and grooming for the student community to showcase their studies and extra-co-curricular activities. His interactive sessions with students and teachers are enhancing quality learning and adding values. Under the competent leadership of his father Dr S P Singh, a well known visionary educationist, the institution has been felicitated with several recognitions and honours. Nice to share that Harshit Singh was honoured with the Youth Icon Award in the Mid-day International Education Icons-2021, The Dubai Episode, by renowned actress Urvashi Rautela and social worker Amruta Fadnavis. Harshit Singh has been given this award for his inspirational sessions, use of artificial intelligence in teaching and learning during the Corona period and providing uninterrupted online education to thousands of students. After receiving the award , he expressed, “I dedicate this to all the teachers, students, parents and especially the founder manager Dr. S. P. Singh. The main motto of our institution is, "Gyanat Labhte Sarvam", which means everything is achieved by knowledge. Practising this ideology, Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges is constantly striving to enhance quality education by leaps and bounds”.

"A Certificate of Appreciation" was awarded to Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges by Dr Dinesh Sharma, Hon'ble Dy Chief Minister, UP in the programme "Education Warriors" organized by a prestigious news daily on 3rd September, 2021. Harshit Singh was given away this award for his innovative steps taken in the form of online education during pandemic Covid-19. On Teacher's Day - 5th September, 2021 he was awarded "Uttar Pradesh Ke Anmol Ratn", by Shri Narayan Rane, Hon'ble Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt. of India, in a felicitation ceremony organized by a news channel at a hotel in Lucknow. He believes that technology empowers its users. Technology surrounds us all the time and thus, denying access to it will be an extremely backward thing to do. The fruits of knowledge have easily been accessible with technology and thus, it is important to inculcate and adapt to the use of technology in education.

In the unique propelling of Harshit Singh, Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges has not only embraced technology but has also been continuously working on creating endless possibilities to extend its reach in all directions. Its degree college, Lucknow Public College of Professional Studies, Vinamra Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow has come up with an Artificial Intelligence Club that indulges in implementation and research for making learning much more meaningful and effective. He believes that expansion is at the core of existence. Considering education as a gateway for humankind to expand, internationalisation is the key to that gateway which makes every person a global citizen. He along with the LPS community looks forward to establishing connections across the planet and being as well as producing global citizens. With a keen focus on creating a global impact through education, he thrives to create independent thinkers.

Recently, he started a Career Talk Series which included webinars, workshops, seminars, and an international conference on a variety of topics. The alumni of Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges have been setting examples by performing amazingly well in bureaucracy, medical, engineering, judiciary, research, etc, across India and abroad.

Social service is a vital part of his work that he along with Dr SP Singh and Kanti Singh does for the betterment of society through providing quality education. Since his parents, Dr S P Singh and Mrs. Kanti Singh, both have been Legislative Council members of Uttar Pradesh, he has been brought up in an environment where social service is clearly perceptible. Lucknow Public Schools & Colleges donated INR 21 lakhs during Uttarakhand Flood Tragedy in 2013, 45 lakhs during Kerala Flood Tragedy in 2018, and 21 lakhs in UP Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund in 2020 to fight against Corona. During pandemic times, they distributed bath and detergent soaps to laborers returning to their homes, homeopathic immunity-booster Arsenicum Album-30 to approximately 90,000 families, water bottles and umbrellas to Corona warriors, and served food items to the needy ones. In fact, Harshit Singh believes in humanity. His efforts and sensitivity, in value addition, appear to be reaching several hearts for noble reasons.

