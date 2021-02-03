IND USA
Mamta Dagar's journey from a 9-5 career woman to a fitness Instagrammer

  • Mamta Dagar decided to make social media her work sphere where she kicked out the 9-to-5 schedule and chose to work in a unique manner.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:45 PM IST

Mamta Dagar is a renowned Nutritionist and social media Influencer who has been working in the industry for a number of years. Working by her own style and way, Mamta Dagar has also defied the rules of conforming with the herd and believes in innovating novel practices. In light of this belief of Mamta Dagar, she stood up to the hectic work hours of 9 to 5 and instead chose to work on her own conditions. Be it throughout the day or for an hour or two, she always loves working away from the 9 to 5 schedule as it restricts professionals and their creativity.

This is also a reason why many people are suffering from stress-related problems. Workaholics have took to befriending work more than anything and this has led to a stark gap between materialistic well-being and spiritual well-being. Lifestyle coaches like Mamta Dagar perhaps consider such hazards while conversing with their clients and motivate them to adapt to their professional lives in a healthy way. Yet, in order to motivate someone, it is important to inspire them! Therefore, Mamta Dagar led on to make social media her work sphere where she kicked out the 9 to 5 schedule and chose to work in a unique manner.

This has brought about a change among many of her fans and followers as she continues to upload videos and stories regarding life training and how one should make the best of their time on the Earth. While it is important for everyone to stay disciplined, it is more important to let free their creativity at any time of the day and not restrict in a fixed schedule. One of the major factors why creativity has decreased among successful professionals, Mamta Dagar talks about her initiative of Shape&You. When it comes to lifestyle changing and helping people live their lives to the fullest, she talks about the essence of knowing the importance of yourself and acknowledging it every day to feel better and happier. While everybody is striving to earn money and build a fortune for their future, they somehow tend to ignore their soul and miss out on their spiritual well-being. Shape&You brings about a transformation in one’s mind that urges them to fight back challenges and learn from life.

Such an initiative of Shape&You has escalated her popularity manifold as many people are finding her concept attractive and useful. Influencing people from all walks of life, she is consistent in keeping up her promise of helping people live life king-size! More than ever, she is reaching out to people in need and yearns to communicate life skills tool all age groups so that no person feels left out or isolated. The world is a better place only when the people living in it are cheerful and smiling! Standing apart from others, she has undoubtedly made a huge difference that is going to give her lots and lots in the long run!

Connect with Mamta Dagar on Instagram - @mamta_dagar_

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

