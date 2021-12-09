Man on mission to provide world-class healthcare - Sumit Arora, Director Alniche

Good quality products and strong distribution network are the two key USPs of Alniche Lifesciences, which takes pride in spreading smiles and happiness by providing specialized, high quality, effective, affordable and value-for-money medicines and wellness products from around the world. Focused marketing approach and efficient distribution network facilitate timely delivery of specialized products of the company and both these attributes keep the Alniche Lifesciences a step ahead of its competitors.

With its innovative healthcare product portfolio the company aims to enable people to live Life with greatest potential-clearly, freely, expressly and fully.

Alniche Lifesciences aspires to strengthen its geographical presence in all the key global markets. The company is moving ahead with its vision to launch novel products across various therapies and become the preferred partner of Global Lifesciences organisations. Further, Alniche Lifesciences promotes deep engagement with medical fraternity and it interacts with them closely for better patient care. While working with global consulting companies, its aggressive and well-structured approach helps it to commercialize successful Global brands. In all its segments, Alniche Lifesciences has successfully launched new brands from Korea, US as well as Australia in India.

In India, Alniche Lifesciences is among the top 10 companies in critical care and it’s among the top 2 firms in renal medicines and transplant. Since its inception, the company has launched a series of new divisions’ year on year. These include Gastro, Neuro and various other divisions. Recently Alniche life sciences has launched a Cardio- Diabetic division as well.

Fortifying its stronghold in all these segments, Alniche Lifesciences has already forayed into pharma manufacturing under the name of EffiKasia Lifesciences. At its manufacturing setup in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, the company produces pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and dermatologicals.

Mr. Sumit Arora, Director, Alniche Lifesciences Private Limited said, “We are committed to excellent and complete healthcare, and the key to our success is active participation in Global and National conferences as well as Scientific Symposia. These activities help us remain connected with our Doctors and well-informed of scientific developments. All through these initiatives, we keep our focus intact on promoting deep engagements with medical fraternity, and we make it our top priority to listen to them closely for better patient care.” He adds further that Alniche Lifesciences combines this strategic focus with a diversified approach that empowers it to venture in new specialty areas where unmet patients' needs are significant.

Alniche Lifescienes has established an excellent pan-India distribution network through which it successfully attended all the emergency calls for services and medicines for dialysis during Covid- 19 pandemic, the time when the entire healthcare system was almost collapsed.

A competent leader, Mr. Arora has big plans for expanding Alniche Lifesciences aggressively into various segments of medicines. The company is all set to launch more than ten new divisions in the next couple of years. Mr. Arora believes that a fast and reliable distribution network is one of the most critical aspects of the success of a company and so he personally manages his distribution channels. Apart from its major distribution hub in Ahmedabad, Alniche Lifesciences has more than 28 distributors pan-India and it has over 700 employees.

Mr. Arora has received several accolades for his pioneering contribution to the healthcare industry. Recently he was bestowed upon with Excellence in Healthcare Award by Times Group at a prestigious award ceremony in India. He has won Young Turk Of The Year Award in Global Business Conclave 2021 held in Dubai. Sachin Tendulkar, the Master blaster of Cricket, and the Bollywood superstar, Shahrukh khan are the role models of Mr. Arora, "since their lives are the incredible sagas of success", and they proved that “out of the ordinary, often extraordinary is born.”

