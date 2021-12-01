Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man with millions of blessings - Dr. Shivanshu Misra

Published on Dec 01, 2021 07:33 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

We call doctors, the God to the patients, and when it is about Dr. Shivanshu Misra there is no doubt at all.

 

Dr. Shivanshu Misra, popularly known as The Best Laparoscopic Surgeon in Uttar Pradesh. He has experience of more than 15 years where he served 3 years in Kanpur & has also worked in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore. Also, he is the first and only certified bariatric, diabetic and metabolic surgeon of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Jammu, and Kashmir.

 

He is also the recipient of the coveted "President's Gold Medal" award for being the "Best Upcoming Young Surgeon" for the year 2019 at the Annual National Surgical Conference ASCION 2019 at Bhubneshwar.

He is also known for his remarkable Bariatric Surgeries. Bariatric surgery includes a variety of procedures performed on people who are obese as well as diabetic.

 

He has done MBBS, MS, FNB (Minimal Access Surgery), Dip. (Minimal Access and Robotic Surgery) FAIS,FMBD, FMAS (Hon), FACRSI, MRCS (EDINBURGH, UK). He is a consultant and Gastro-intestinal, Onco, Bariatric, Advanced Laparoscopic, and Robotic Surgeon. In the year 2019, between September 3 and 7, Dr. Shivanshu created a stir at the IFSO World Congress (International Federation of Society of Obesity), held in Madrid, Spain. He presented 11 papers on different aspects of treatment required for Gastrointestinal disorders. He was the sole Indian to possess presented the utmost number of research papers during a single forum.

The papers including oral and poster presentations touched on topics like enhanced recovery (daycare procedure) care as well as long-term outcomes in the case of laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass.

 

After knowing about his qualification, it is clear that he is not only making the city or the country feel proud but has a strong impact in foreign also.

Whether he has studied in foreign but serving in his own country is the example of him being a true citizen. Apart from these valuable pieces of information about the versatile Dr.Shivanshu Misra, he is the Director of Shivani Hospital in Kanpur which is the best hospital in the city known for Minimal Access Surgeries, obesity, IVF, IUI, and Infertility Management.

 

Dr. Shivanshu Misra understands the patient's difficulty in obtaining quality medical aid that a lot of people face in an increasingly complex and impersonal health care system.

There is no doubt here that this doctor is like a boon to his patients.

 

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

