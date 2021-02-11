Manage your diabetes like a ‘boss’ as you return to work

Does it feel like you’ve only just gotten used to working from home? Many of us have practiced looking good on video cameras, or driving a remote brainstorming session to come up with a creative idea. But now offices across the nation are beginning to open up. Some are bound to feel apprehensive about this transition, and those with pre-existing health conditions like diabetes may be especially concerned about managing their health during yet another period of change.

Navigating through the complexities of office life with its jam-packed schedules, daily commute and myriad snacking temptations can prove tricky, especially alongside the added precautions one has to take during this pandemic. It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health whether you are continuing to work from home or returning to the office.

Back to the basics with habit hacks

For many of us, lock down came with drastic lifestyle changes, including snacking between meals, change in exercise patterns, and more. Now is the time to go back to the basics of diet and exercise; planning ahead for your work week. Pack a diabetic-friendly nutritious lunch. Carry fruits or immunity-boosting healthy snacks to avoid sugary cafeteria cravings. Stay active instead of confining yourself to your desk. Dedicate time for your health, stepping away from your screen to stretch once every hour, and also scheduling time for a walk or daily exercise, even if you can only slot 15 minutes. Remember to stay hydrated through the workday.

You can also use habit tracking apps to develop and monitor these small yet vital habits that can make a decisive difference in staying in good health.

Managing daily stressors

Having spent all this time away from the office, you may be excited to regain a sense of normalcy and maintain a healthier work-life balance. However, this also means the return of daily stressors such as commutes, hectic workdays and back-to-back meetings. It is time to be resourceful by incorporating lifestyle changes into your work creatively. Nobody is going to judge you for pacing around the office as you make your fourth call of the day, so go ahead and ‘walk the talk.’ Try out a standing meeting for a change, and see if you can use the first part of lunch hour for a workout.

Monitor your progress

Self-monitoring is essential to ensure your glucose levels haven’t spiked or slipped from the normal range.

“Returning to work in these circumstances can be daunting for many people but poses particular challenges for people with diabetes. Continuous glucose monitoring technology can help, allowing people with diabetes to keep close watch on their glucose levels, understand triggers for highs and lows, and take swift action in consultation with their doctor,” says Kalyan Sattaru, General Manager, Diabetes Care Business at Abbott.

“According to an IPSOS study ‘Understanding the benefits of FreeStyle Libre Pro from users and its impact in managing their Diabetes better’, Indian physicians put forth that after three months of use of a continuous glucose monitoring device, 88% of patients stated they felt in charge of diabetes and liberated to perform all kinds of daily activities,” he adds.

During the transition of working from home to returning to work, we can get caught up in adjusting to change and forget to make time for our health. Lifestyle interventions incorporated into your work schedule, such as walking while talking on phone, packing healthy snacks, and monitoring your health via easy-to-use devices can help you better manage your diabetes. In turn, feeling more confident and in control of your health can help you focus on what you do best and empower you to live your best life.