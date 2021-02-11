IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Manage your diabetes like a ‘boss’ as you return to work
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health.
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health.
brand post

Manage your diabetes like a ‘boss’ as you return to work

It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health whether you are continuing to work from home or returning to the office.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:00 PM IST

Does it feel like you’ve only just gotten used to working from home? Many of us have practiced looking good on video cameras, or driving a remote brainstorming session to come up with a creative idea. But now offices across the nation are beginning to open up. Some are bound to feel apprehensive about this transition, and those with pre-existing health conditions like diabetes may be especially concerned about managing their health during yet another period of change.

Navigating through the complexities of office life with its jam-packed schedules, daily commute and myriad snacking temptations can prove tricky, especially alongside the added precautions one has to take during this pandemic. It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health whether you are continuing to work from home or returning to the office.

Back to the basics with habit hacks

For many of us, lock down came with drastic lifestyle changes, including snacking between meals, change in exercise patterns, and more. Now is the time to go back to the basics of diet and exercise; planning ahead for your work week. Pack a diabetic-friendly nutritious lunch. Carry fruits or immunity-boosting healthy snacks to avoid sugary cafeteria cravings. Stay active instead of confining yourself to your desk. Dedicate time for your health, stepping away from your screen to stretch once every hour, and also scheduling time for a walk or daily exercise, even if you can only slot 15 minutes. Remember to stay hydrated through the workday.

You can also use habit tracking apps to develop and monitor these small yet vital habits that can make a decisive difference in staying in good health.

Managing daily stressors

Having spent all this time away from the office, you may be excited to regain a sense of normalcy and maintain a healthier work-life balance. However, this also means the return of daily stressors such as commutes, hectic workdays and back-to-back meetings. It is time to be resourceful by incorporating lifestyle changes into your work creatively. Nobody is going to judge you for pacing around the office as you make your fourth call of the day, so go ahead and ‘walk the talk.’ Try out a standing meeting for a change, and see if you can use the first part of lunch hour for a workout.

Monitor your progress

Self-monitoring is essential to ensure your glucose levels haven’t spiked or slipped from the normal range.

“Returning to work in these circumstances can be daunting for many people but poses particular challenges for people with diabetes. Continuous glucose monitoring technology can help, allowing people with diabetes to keep close watch on their glucose levels, understand triggers for highs and lows, and take swift action in consultation with their doctor,” says Kalyan Sattaru, General Manager, Diabetes Care Business at Abbott.

“According to an IPSOS study ‘Understanding the benefits of FreeStyle Libre Pro from users and its impact in managing their Diabetes better’, Indian physicians put forth that after three months of use of a continuous glucose monitoring device, 88% of patients stated they felt in charge of diabetes and liberated to perform all kinds of daily activities,” he adds.

During the transition of working from home to returning to work, we can get caught up in adjusting to change and forget to make time for our health. Lifestyle interventions incorporated into your work schedule, such as walking while talking on phone, packing healthy snacks, and monitoring your health via easy-to-use devices can help you better manage your diabetes. In turn, feeling more confident and in control of your health can help you focus on what you do best and empower you to live your best life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health.
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health.
brand post

Manage your diabetes like a ‘boss’ as you return to work

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:00 PM IST
It’s time to turn to time-tested, proven strategies to manage your diabetes, so that you can be on top of your health whether you are continuing to work from home or returning to the office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIEM is famous for its excellent teaching, workshops, in-house events and India’s best training on live events
NIEM is famous for its excellent teaching, workshops, in-house events and India’s best training on live events
brand post

Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dean, NIEM makes two important announcements

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:30 PM IST
He told that NIEM will be opening their admissions for the new academic year from February 16 and he also announced about the Mumbai finale of NIEM’s two big shows – the Mr & Ms. University and College Idol on 24th February at Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL University WAS established in 1980 as KL College of Engineering and it has set a benchmark in providing quality and balanced education with a vision to be a globally renowned university.
KL University WAS established in 1980 as KL College of Engineering and it has set a benchmark in providing quality and balanced education with a vision to be a globally renowned university.
brand post

KL University is providing futuristic education with practical syllabus

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Their main motive is to focus on research and innovation through classroom learning, online lectures, flipped learning, practices, laboratory activities, and internship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr M Y Khan
Dr M Y Khan
brand post

ARKangel Hospitals to launch medical services in two top cities of India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The hospital management will be building one of the largest stand-alone, public/private sector 500-bedded hospital in Bengaluru and Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He is currently an active social media star who has thousands of followers across various social media platforms.
He is currently an active social media star who has thousands of followers across various social media platforms.
brand post

Actor, model and content creator, Maanu Malik, is an emerging artist

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • With such a charismatic appearance and a humble personality, it is hard to say that anybody could resist themselves from watching his videos and going through his posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS has already begun with the early bird benefits ending on February 14.(GIBS)
The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS has already begun with the early bird benefits ending on February 14.(GIBS)
brand post

GIBS announces early bird admissions till Feb 14, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Their first come first serve offer will entail special benefits, which will be communicated by the administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With high patients influx of approximately 15000 patients/month at I.T.S Dental College, Ghaziabad and exposure to all latest technologies and infrastructure the postgraduate students imbibe exceptional clinical skills and comprehensive clinical exposure along with academic excellence so as to meet the current demands of modern dental practice.
With high patients influx of approximately 15000 patients/month at I.T.S Dental College, Ghaziabad and exposure to all latest technologies and infrastructure the postgraduate students imbibe exceptional clinical skills and comprehensive clinical exposure along with academic excellence so as to meet the current demands of modern dental practice.
brand post

Dentistry is evolving as a preferred profession

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • I.T.S Dental College, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is NAAC "A" grade reaccredited institute and has been a pioneer and national leader in Dental Education for the past 20 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The outlet at Indiranagar.(Digpu)
The outlet at Indiranagar.(Digpu)
brand post

Marie Claire Paris launches its sixth salon and wellness outlet in Bengaluru

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:51 PM IST
The outlet has been brought to the country by B2C Network LLP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navi Grewal, an Indian entrepreneur and owner of the Digital Marketing firm Ghost Media Pvt. Ltd, is working towards transforming the digital marketing world.(Navi Grewal)
Navi Grewal, an Indian entrepreneur and owner of the Digital Marketing firm Ghost Media Pvt. Ltd, is working towards transforming the digital marketing world.(Navi Grewal)
brand post

Navi Grewal, one of India's youngest digital marketers & entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:27 PM IST
A multifaceted digital marketer transforms the traditional marketing world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UL supporting domestic manufacturers, importers and assemblers of drones to get their products tested and certified.(UL)
UL supporting domestic manufacturers, importers and assemblers of drones to get their products tested and certified.(UL)
brand post

UL approved to test and certify civilian drones in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Local testing supports efforts to drive India’s leadership in commercial drone use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talha Nasir
Talha Nasir
brand post

Talha Nasir, a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur believes in hard work

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Nasir has invested a substantial amount of time, power, and money over the past six years in Dubai to turn his companies into the prosperous organisations they are today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahil Khan, owner, Divine Nutrition
Sahil Khan, owner, Divine Nutrition
brand post

Hiren Desai & Sahil Khan bring USA FDA registered supplements brand to India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Divine Nutrition is first and the only Indian brand to be approved by both FSSAI and FDA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh
Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh
brand post

Yogesh Batra & Akshay Singh are flag bearers of successful, new-age marketing

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Yogesh Batra is just a 21-year-old and comes from Sonipat , Haryana. He is pursuing his B.Tech in Computer Science while Akshay Singh is doing his MBBS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
brand post

Tattv ’21 greeted with fervour amongst operations professionals

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Tattv, a convention organized by SIOM, Nashik, gave an insight into the field of Operations
READ FULL STORY
Close
NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults.( NutriBears Gummies)
NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults.( NutriBears Gummies)
brand post

NutriBears' Gummies makes its digital debut and moms can't stop raving about it

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:20 PM IST
NutriBears Gummies are nutritional gummy vitamins, made with natural ingredients and endorsed by paediatricians since 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP