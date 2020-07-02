Management education is popular among next generation professionals

brand-stories

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:00 IST

An MBA seems to be the most popular choice among all Masters Degree programs in the US as well as in India. Fresh graduates and working executives aspire to complete a Masters Degree in Management to expand their horizons.

In most organizations, the most critical expectation from all employees, right from those starting out to the senior executives, is to ‘get the work done’. It has been noted that management graduates command high salaries in most fields. Therefore, the MBA graduates are also expected to be ‘ready for deployment’ in their first jobs by recruiters. To achieve the stated objectives, management schools are now giving a lot of emphasis on outcome-based teaching-learning process delivered by competent faculty with state-of-the-art infrastructure. They are also inculcating global mind-set with soft and analytical skills among the next generation management professionals.

The future-ready management professionals should possess excellent communication skills; learning ability and have sincere and hardworking attitude to meet the expectations of employers. Empathetic attitude along with value-based decisions for execution of tasks will lead them to success in all endeavors. Most of the top B-Schools have a culture of involving their students in co-curricular activities. This helps them to polish their soft-skills and experiential learning while executing tasks. It has also been observed that those students, who involve themselves in extra-curricular activities, also tend to hold meritorious position in academics.

The adaptive mind-set with resilient and restless attitude to resolve issues are required from both the candidates learning in B-Schools as well as governing boards. The dynamic environment with balanced working ambiance and empowered leadership can help management schools to survive in this critical period. There is a requirement to re-design regulations, processes and even the infrastructure has to be transformed and re-aligned in order to cater to the need of building next generation future-ready professionals.

It is believed that the current as well as upcoming environment will be dynamic in terms of new employment opportunities, global choices, and project-oriented markets as well as surpass geo-political culture. The mind-set of the aspiring candidates for B-School education has changed from being just value-for-money to efforts being deployed to make them ready for ‘how to get the work done’.

The dynamic leadership is also going to make a lasting impression and strong impact on how the delivery of education and out-come based management culture is going to prevail in B-Schools. The adaptive mind-set with innovation, growth and ability to transform are going to be the major factors in success.

