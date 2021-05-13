Manas Khatri shares the success story of Digital Jugglers

Manas Khatri, the dynamic Founder-CEO of popular digital marketing firm, Digital Jugglers, was recently honoured with “Young Achiever’s Award 2020-21” for his excellence in Start-up Consultation. Those who know him closely know that this was a well-deserved award because the number of youngsters that Manas has motivated to start their own business or turn self-employed in their career, is simply astounding. As for Digital Jugglers, the company is doing great business with each passing day, simply because the world is conveniently going digital with every passing minute, owing to continued lockdown.

With the digital marketing business at its peak right now & the number of internet users ever-increasing, Digital Jugglers is making the most of the market. In fact, Manas is currently in a transitional period because from their base in Lucknow to other cities in India as well as abroad as well. In fact, digital marketing firms like this one are using pandemic as a challenge and trying to skim as much opportunities as possible.

This dream run has been a childhood dream for Manas, who has been born and brought up in Faizabad town in Uttar Pradesh. Belonging to a middle-class family, Manas was born on December 21, 1992, to a government employee father and a home-maker mother. His creative side was overtly visible since childhood, especially marked by his passion for poetry writing, but it was his desire to be his own boss that pushed him to start his own company once he had completed his basic education. Though his family remained doubtful about the prospects of launching business, Manas remained positive despite all odds. Finally in May 2016, Digital Jugglers was born.

The company started as a place offering digital marketing solutions but today, Manas has extended the line of business to training, outdoor advertising and business consultation as well. The fact that Manas is familiar with the inner workings of a range of industries and sectors serves as a plus point for his clients too. Digital Jugglers’ associated ventures like National Academy of Digital Marketing (NADM) offers complete digital marketing training while Advertising A to Z offers outdoor branding solutions under one roof. Currently, Manas is in the process of working on building a complete business eco-system that would stand the test of time.

When asked to opine about the present circumstances in the world of digital marketing, he said, “Today there are ample opportunities in the market when you're in the field of Digital Marketing but those opportunities must be availed wisely to gain their full potential. You have to appear as per your client’s expectations and that could change every day. That could be a big challenge. But once you'll become accustomed to being new every day, that is when you'll become a Brand!"

Manas Khatri is the Founder & CEO of Digital Jugglers. You can connect with him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

Manas Khatri, the dynamic Founder-CEO of popular digital marketing firm, Digital Jugglers, was recently honoured with “Young Achiever’s Award 2020-21” for his excellence in Start-up Consultation. Those who know him closely know that this was a well-deserved award because the number of youngsters that Manas has motivated to start their own business or turn self-employed in their career, is simply astounding. As for Digital Jugglers, the company is doing great business with each passing day, simply because the world is conveniently going digital with every passing minute, owing to continued lockdown. With the digital marketing business at its peak right now & the number of internet users ever-increasing, Digital Jugglers is making the most of the market. In fact, Manas is currently in a transitional period because from their base in Lucknow to other cities in India as well as abroad as well. In fact, digital marketing firms like this one are using pandemic as a challenge and trying to skim as much opportunities as possible. This dream run has been a childhood dream for Manas, who has been born and brought up in Faizabad town in Uttar Pradesh. Belonging to a middle-class family, Manas was born on December 21, 1992, to a government employee father and a home-maker mother. His creative side was overtly visible since childhood, especially marked by his passion for poetry writing, but it was his desire to be his own boss that pushed him to start his own company once he had completed his basic education. Though his family remained doubtful about the prospects of launching business, Manas remained positive despite all odds. Finally in May 2016, Digital Jugglers was born. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Commit yourself to health & fitness with Bodsphere Aakshey Talwar revolutionizing the digital space with GAIAQ 10 best ways to help employees bust stress at workplace Indian Anime outlet, OtakuArt is offering help during the pandemic The company started as a place offering digital marketing solutions but today, Manas has extended the line of business to training, outdoor advertising and business consultation as well. The fact that Manas is familiar with the inner workings of a range of industries and sectors serves as a plus point for his clients too. Digital Jugglers’ associated ventures like National Academy of Digital Marketing (NADM) offers complete digital marketing training while Advertising A to Z offers outdoor branding solutions under one roof. Currently, Manas is in the process of working on building a complete business eco-system that would stand the test of time. When asked to opine about the present circumstances in the world of digital marketing, he said, “Today there are ample opportunities in the market when you're in the field of Digital Marketing but those opportunities must be availed wisely to gain their full potential. You have to appear as per your client’s expectations and that could change every day. That could be a big challenge. But once you'll become accustomed to being new every day, that is when you'll become a Brand!" Manas Khatri is the Founder & CEO of Digital Jugglers. You can connect with him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.