Manav Rachna announces upto 100% scholarship on MRNAT 2022 online exam

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) has announced the dates for the annual entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Every year, thousands of students from around the country appear for the National Aptitude Test organized by Manav Rachna.

With the changing paradigms of education, assessing the competence of candidates for admissions has become challenging for Universities especially when it comes to keeping up with transparency and error free delivery of examinations, and entrance tests are no exception to it. Adopting the online mode of examination has become a new norm that the students have become well acclimated within the past couple of years.

MRNAT 2022, Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test is a qualifier exam for admissions to a myriad of UG and PG programmes offered by NAAC ‘A’ Grade Accredited Manav Rachna University (MRU) and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS). The online exam for admission to undergraduate programmes (except B.Arch and BDS) and postgraduate programmes (except M.Tech) is scheduled on February 12, 2022.

The entrance test is completed in two phases- the online exam to assess the aptitude level and subject knowledge, followed by GD or Personal Interaction to assess the communication skills and overall problem-solving ability of the candidates.

MRNAT 2022 is a multiple choice, computer-based 90 minute exam that covers syllabus of the qualifying examination like Class XII for UG and graduation for PG, in addition with aptitude test including Arithmetic & Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, General English, along with a few program-specific questions.

Students qualifying the online entrance exam are eligible for admission to more than 100+ specialized degree programmes and can also avail scholarships of upto 100% based on their scores in the exam.

Students at Manav Rachna get access to experiential learning with industry-integrated programmes in collaboration with industry knowledge partners

Under the different scholarship schemes ‘Utkarsh’ and ‘Uttam’ offer students upto 100% scholarship on MRNAT 2022 and scores between 80-90 percent can fetch them a scholarship of 50% (Utkarsh) and 25% (Uttam) depending on the time of admission.

For undergraduate and postgraduate courses, merit holders in JEE, NEET, MAT, CAT, ATMA, CLAT, NATA, SAT and other qualifying exams are considered for scholarship depending on the University’s scholarship policy.

After qualifying the MRNAT 2022, students can avail admission and scholarship in 100+ undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Engineering, Science, Computer Applications, Journalism and Mass Communication, Design, Nutrition & Dietetics, Hospitality & Hotel Administration, Applied Psychology, Economics, Business Administration, Liberal Arts, Political Science, Law, Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare Management, Education, Physiotherapy, Biotechnology, Mathematics, English, Finance, Accounting, Humanities and more.

Students at Manav Rachna get access to experiential learning with industry-integrated programmes in collaboration with industry knowledge partners like Cyber Security and Threat Intelligence with Quick Heal, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things with Intel® Corporation, Cloud, DevOps & Automation/Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning / Data Science / Digital Transformation Engineering with Xebia, Automation and Robotics with Mitsubishi, VLSI Design and Verification with TrueChip, Banking & Financial markets with Bombay Stock Exchange, Hospitality and Hotel Administration with IHG- The Crowne Plaza® and Networking, Cyber Security, Programming, IoT, Programmable Infrastructure, Linux with Manav Rachna CISCO Networking Academy.

The Placement and Training Cell at Manav Rachna is managed by a dedicated team that enables students to bag internship and placement opportunities in accomplished companies in India like Yamaha, Cognizant, KPMG, LinkedIn, HCL, Lido Learning, Accenture, NewGen, Jaro Education, Amazon, BYJU’s, WIPRO, NTT Data, Indigo, IBI Group, Expert Lancing, TCS, Shivalik Power, Entab Infotech, Bharti Airtel, IDFC Bank, IBM, Qi Spine, Sonalika Tractor, Polymedicure, Tata Steel, Zomato, Ortho Cure, Aktiv Health among others.

A fully committed Corporate Relations and Career Management Centre at Manav Rachna delivers pre-placement, soft skills and employability training to polish interpersonal communication, team building and leadership qualities in students that boosts their employability. Innovation and Entrepreneurship sits at the heart of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions which offer New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (New Gen IEDC) to support the entrepreneurial dreams of ambitious students.

The one thing that can help students succeed in any exam is preparation and practice that helps you get a grasp on special tips and tricks to crack it. To help aspiring students get a hold of how to take the exam and test their preparedness, Manav Rachna offers a Free MOCK MRNAT 2022 (https://learn.manavrachna.edu.in/learn/MRNAT-Mock-Test ) facilitated by its highly competent faculty members.

The admission process has been streamlined into the online platform, right from the registration for the exam, entrance exam, expert counseling, GD/PI, and enrollment. By applying online, students can make a well-informed choice to pursue their career dreams at the world-class Manav Rachna Universities and get a chance to get upto 100% scholarship on MRNAT.

Manav Rachna also allows students to take a career assessment test powered by Mindler and avail free career counseling to help them choose the right career paths in their lives.

For more details, click here (https://manavrachna.edu.in/mrnat/)