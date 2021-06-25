Mandeep Sandhu’s single 'Jab Tu Aawe' crossed a milestone on YouTube

After the debut with Ganesh Bhajan for T-series, Mandeep Sandhu’s next single Jab Tu aawe by Bkaur studios is gaining all the love from the audience.

Mandeep Sandhu, the incredibly melodious, sings the tune, “ Jab Tu Aawe”, which is penned by Arpan Singh. And, the Romantic conceptual video is directed by Shrjil Khan.

In just 15 days, Jab Tu aawe crossed 10 lakh views on YouTube and its popularity is growing day by day.

Mandeep was shooting in Dubai for his single track, when he received a call from his lyricist, Arpan Singh, saying “he wrote a new song for him called jab tu aawe".

After he returned to India, he began working on the song. He composed the music for Jab Tu Aawe and then had it programme by Amey Jichkar.

After completing the audio, Mandeep went to his friends Shrjil Khan and Nitish Chandra, with whom he shot in Dubai. Shrjil Khan directed the song Jab Tu aawe. He began his work by casting Riney Arya opposite Mandeep Sandhu in the song. The video was beautifully shot by Nitish Chandra, the DOP.

Bkaur Studios presents Jab tu aawe, the romantic story of two love birds who are deeply in love with each other and forget about the rest of the world when they're together. It is an emotion that everyone has felt at least once in their lives.

Bkaur Studios released the song on their YouTube channel on 21st May 2021.

On the success of the song Mandeep Sandhu said he wants to thank the audience from the bottom of his heart for such immense love. He further said he is grateful to his team for presenting the song beautifully.



