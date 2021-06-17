Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manisha Singh features in Shreya Ghoshal's music video, streaming now on YouTube

Manisha Singh says that the song depicts the pain and sorrow of a lover with a broken heart.
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Manisha Singh

After the success of Zee Music's album Malang Hui Tere Ishq Mein about a year and a half ago, beautiful actor-dancer Manisha Singh will now be seen in a new album. This time she will be seen in the music video of popular singer Shreya Ghoshal. Lyrics of the song will be, Mujhe Pyar Ho Gaya. Mother Music Records is releasing this video. Its recording-shooting has been done in Mumbai, Dubai and Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. According to Mother Music Records this is the heart touching song of every person.

Manisha Singh says that the song depicts the pain and sorrow of a lover with a broken heart. This melodious song will touch the heart of every person who has experienced love and trust in a relationship. This song and video is out on June 15 on the YouTube channel of Mother Music Records. Manisha, who performed brilliantly in the video, says that I am waiting for people's reactions. I am sure there will be positive response and people will love it!

If the CEO of Mother Music Records and K.N Film & TV Production is to be believed, the song will create its own space in audiences’ hearts and will reach the new heights in the non-film music album category.

Manisha Singh will be also seen very soon in a web series under the banner of K.N film and T production and Golden Avatar Media Entertainment LLC, (New York) i.e. Inside the diplomat mind, where actress Manisha Singh will be playing the role of secret security service agent. Ashwani Kumar the producer and chairman of K.N film and TV production, said that Manisha Singh is a versatile and strong actress, he has full confidence about the role she will be playing, viewers will appreciate it with a welcoming heart definitely. We will be also seeing actor, Mikael Forsberg and child actor Aadi Ansh Lakra, in Inside the Diplomat mind.

Ashwani Kumar the stunning producer is all set to give lot of thrilling, action and package of entertainment to the viewers very soon, awaiting for the crisis to come down to normalcy so that shooting can be resumed and actor Mikael Forsberg would be able to come down to the shooting location.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

