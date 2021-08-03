Manmeet Singh Gogna: Spiraling his way to the top in the world of entertainment

An Actor and Model, Manmeet Singh Gogna exudes excellence in each role that he plays and showcases promise as a future star.

The world of glamour and modelling is always visualized as – branded clothes, branded car, high profile lifestyle and much more, but life behind the backstage is totally beyond the understanding of common people. The long hours of standing, months and months of travelling, tremendously competition, maintain toned physique, whole day make-up and mostly working for extremely long hours. To be a model, actor is not a walk in the park for any individual. It requires high determination, punctuality, hard work, creativity, mesmerizing acting skills and the list is never ending. Especially for a newcomer it is very tricky task to put his/her footstep successfully in this glamour world. Meet one such upcoming Model blessed with attractive personality, sheer flamboyance, charismatic, toned body and an incredible talent – Manmeet Singh Gogna.

Manmeet is an upcoming star hailing from Amritsar. But the journey of entering modelling and acting world was not that easy, having no God father to guide him or help him, whatever he did was totally with his talent and sheer hard work. When the whole world suffered from the pandemic and the lockdown, which has ruined many sectors, also affected Manmeet’s work as well. But he did not give-up and waited for the right time to explore himself. He diverted his mind in another art which was craft and skills which helped him immensely to keep his mind positive and keep himself calm in this crucial time. Manmeet strongly believes that – “'if a person is willing to do something in life, whatever it is, just focus on that perspective. When you try again and again and we succeed to our goal, then the celebration of success is more enjoyable.”

Manmeet’s dream is to work with renowned brands and to act in songs and his hard work and patience has paid off and he is all set to move in his acting and modelling career. ‘The Past’ actor is currently working on his big project which will be announced soon and is ready for release. The actor very happily and confidently expressed his feeling – “ I’m getting a feeling that my time will come now.” And will surely win the heart of audience with his skills. Manmeet has already achieved much success in modelling world and he will definitely put his benchmark in acting world equally with the release of his big project for which he has grinded himself to give his best.

