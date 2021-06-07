Marcus Pereira builds a lucrative business model in e-commerce

Marcus Pereira is a teenage entrepreneur and self-published author of the book: Dropshipping For Beginners. In this book, he highlights the key components of drop shipping while explaining the fundamentals of the e-commerce business. With the relevant technological advancement, we are on the verge of a revolution in the virtual marketplace. It is believed that by the Year 2025, the e-commerce industry will attain a breakthrough that would make all others obsolete. Drop shipping is one of the components of e-commerce that is starting to gain pace, after its decline in the past few years. Marcus believes that with the introduction of better techniques and implementation of quality service, one can achieve success in any sector.

Marcus started his entrepreneurial chase at the beginning of 2019. He came across a YouTube video which introduced him to drop shipping business. At the age of 15, he decided to enter a competitive market and build his brand. With no technology and negligible reinforcements, he built a business that involves him finding cheap products from retailers and placing them on his online store for marked-up value. In order to outshine his competitors, Marcus incorporated better methods into his business, for instance, the introduction of customer services, bettering the transportation system, and many more.

Meanwhile, his business was taking off, Marcus was vulnerable to many mistakes which led to a plunge in his profits. A mishap in the delivery and labelling system implored him to learn his responsibility soon. He concluded by recalling the lessons he learned as a teenage entrepreneur. Networking is the key to build an influence and emerge as the top in the market. As you build connections, you spread the word of your business and create a business circle to rely on.

The ingenuity of his brand has assisted him to create a distinct identity in the market. At a very young age, he decided to pursue a field that requires tremendous knowledge and skills. With his growing interest in finances, he further wants to explore the real estate arena and speculative investment, to create multiple sources of income flow. He also aspires to help people understand the true meaning of financial freedom and act on acquiring the same. Marcus has developed many courses and online training sessions for individuals who are yearning for success and financial freedom.

