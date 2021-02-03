Marie Claire Paris launches its fifth salon and wellness in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 3 February 2021: Marie Claire Paris, the exclusive French lifestyle brand that forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its Salons and Salon & Wellness centres in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi and Vadodara now launches its fifth franchisee Salon & Wellness outlet in the city of Bengaluru at Kalyan Nagar.

The Salon & Wellness, which is Marie Claire Paris’ fifth outlet in Bengaluru, is brought to the country by B2C Network LLP – the exclusive Licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (Beauty Academy)

Celebrating the launch by adding a bit of glitz and glamour, Mrs Anjana Singh & Anu Singh, Kalyan Nagar Franchisee; Mr P.S.Sriram, Marie Claire’s Bengaluru Master Franchisee; Ms Vandana Bhardwaj, Director and Spokesperson, B2C Network along with Dr Paramesh and Dr Vijayalaxmi Paramesh, the Chief guest for the evening, along with the other guests, were offered unique experience at the Salon & Wellness that left them relaxed and pampered at the end of the evening.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Ms Vandana Bhardwaj, the Director and Spokesperson of B2C Network LLP said, “After returning to the New Normal since Covid-19 struck, Marie Claire Paris has been strictly following all Government guidelines. Our clients feel safe to visit us regularly as they are assured of the safety precautions like social distancing, frequent sanitization and a limited number of clients at a given time etc, which all Marie Claire Salons are following.”

Mr P. S. Sriram, the Master franchise of Marie Claire Paris Salons in Bengaluru said, “We are so excited to launch the fifth Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness center in Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru. Marie Claire, the lifestyle and fashion brand will cater largely to the residences and commercial market with our technically skilled technicians to offer services like Hair, Nails, Skin, Makeup, Bridal packages and Body treatments etc. Furthermore, we are already geared up to open outlets in Indiranagar, 1MG mall and Shobha 1 mall within the next quarter.”

Chief Guest for the evening, Dr Paramesh and Dr Vijayalaxmi Paramesh said, “It’s a beautifully made salon, well maintained hygiene, Great location and the staff is well-versed technically with all services. I was extremely happy with my makeover here. All the best to Marie Claire team.”

B2C Network intends to open hundreds of Marie Claire Salon & Wellness centers in India via franchising, as well as over 30 vocational training academies in the next 5 years. Its objective is to provide the best quality services where clients feel homely and to train cum employ skilled manpower through IIWA Academy.

About B2C Network LLP:

B2C Network LLP is the exclusive Franchisor for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (International Institute of Wellness and Aesthetics). The Founders & Di-rectors of B2C Network LLP are in the business of Salon / Wellness / Vocational Academy since last 18 years. B2C Network has a crystal clear strategy on building salons and wellness academies with international accreditation in India. B2C Network LLP had launched its first Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness outlet in India (Bangalore) on the 28th of August, 2018.

About Marie Claire:

Marie Claire, an international monthly magazine was first published in France in 1937. Marie Claire magazine focuses on women around the world and global issues and also covers health, beauty, and fashion topics. With the immense popularity of the magazine, Marie Claire has become a leading brand covering a wide range of other verticals like clothing, cosmetics, watches, sunglasses, bags, shoes, accessories and much more in the field of fashion and beauty across many countries. The brand Marie Claire stands for fashion, balance, creativity, well-being and expertise.

