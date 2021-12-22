Marie Claire Paris launches its first Salon & Wellness in Lucknow

Marie Claire Paris, the exclusive French lifestyle brand that forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its Salons, Just Nails studio and Salon & Wellness centers in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi, Vadodara, Mumbai and Patiala now launches its first franchised Salon & Wellness outlet in the city of Lucknow at Aashiyana.

The Salon & Wellness, which is Marie Claire Paris’ first outlet in Lucknow, is brought to the country by B2C Network LLP - the exclusive Licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (School of Beauty, Makeup & Hair)

Celebrating the launch by adding a bit of glitz and glamour with the Aashiyana Franchisee - Mrs. Neha Kharbanda, B2C Network’s Partner & Spokesperson Ms. Vandana Bhardwaj and the Chief guest for the evening Mrs. Sanyukta Bhatia (Mayor – Lucknow city), along with other guests were offered unique experiential at the Salon & Wellness that left them relaxed and pampered at the end of the evening.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Ms. Vandana Bhardwaj, the Partner and Spokesperson of B2C Network LLP said, “After returning to the New Normal since Covid-19 struck, Marie Claire Paris has been strictly following all Government guidelines since our salons re-opened post lockdown. Our clients feel safe to visit us regularly as they are assured of the safety precautions like social distancing, frequent sanitization and limited number of clients at a given time etc which all Marie Claire Salons are following”.

Marie Claire Salon

Mrs. Neha Kharbanda, the franchise owner of Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness Aashiyana, said, “We are so excited & happy to launch our Salon & Wellness centre with Marie Claire Paris. I would like to invite all the people of Lucknow to come and experience World class Hair, Beauty, Makeup, Skin, Nails and Eyelashes, Body therapies etc with the well trained & experienced staff of Marie Claire.”

Chief Guest for the evening Mrs. Sanyukta Bhatia (Mayor – Lucknow city), “I congratulate Neha & Team Marie Claire for their new venture. Businesses like these, especially in the service industry create Job opportunities for localities of Lucknow city. I wish them all the best for the future.”

B2C Network intends to open hundreds of Marie Claire Salon & Wellness centers in India via franchising, as well as over 30 vocational training academies in the next 5 years. Its objective is to provide the best quality services where clients feel homely and to train cum employ skilled manpower through IIWA Academy.

About B2C Network LLP:

B2C Network LLP is the exclusive Franchisor for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (International Institute of Wellness and Aesthetics). The Founders & Partners of B2C Network LLP are in the business of Salon / Wellness / Vocational Academy since last 20 years. B2C Network has a crystal clear strategy on building salons and wellness academies with international accreditation in India. B2C Network LLP had launched its first Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness outlet in India (Bangalore) on the 28th of August, 2018.

About Marie Claire:

Marie Claire, an international monthly magazine was first published in France in 1937. Marie Claire magazine focuses on women around the world and global issues and also covers health, beauty, and fashion topics. With an immense popularity of the magazine, Marie Claire has become a leading brand covering a wide range of other verticals like clothing, cosmetics, watches, sunglasses, bags, shoes, accessories and much more in the field of fashion and beauty across many countries. The brand Marie Claire stands for fashion, balance, creativity, well-being and expertise.

