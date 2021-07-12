Marie Claire Paris launches its seventh Salon & Wellness in Bengaluru, India

Marie Claire Paris, the exclusive French lifestyle brand that forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its Salons and Salon & Wellness centers in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi and Vadodara now launches its seventh franchised Salon & Wellness outlet in the city of Bengaluru at 1Shobha, Church Street.

The Salon & Wellness, which is Marie Claire Paris’ seventh outlet in Bengaluru, is brought to the country by B2C Network LLP - the exclusive Licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (Beauty Academy).

Celebrating the launch by adding a bit of glitz and glamour with the Church Street Franchise owners – Ms. Naaz & Syed Ahad, Marie Claire’s Bengaluru Master Franchisee Mr. P. S. Sriram, B2C Network’s Director & Spokesperson Ms. Vandana Bhardwaj, B2C Network’s Director Mr. Vittal Shetty, the Chief guest for the evening Fashion Guru Prasad Bidapa and Model-Choreographer the Guest of honour – Zoheb Yusuf along with other guests were offered unique experiential at the Salon & Wellness that left them relaxed and pampered at the end of the evening.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Ms. Vandana Bhardwaj, the Director and Spokesperson of B2C Network LLP said, “After returning to the New Normal since Covid-19 struck, Marie Claire Paris has been strictly following all Government guidelines since our salons re-opened post lockdown. Our clients feel safe to visit us regularly as they are assured of the safety precautions like social distancing, frequent sanitization and limited number of clients at a given time etc which all Marie Claire Salons are following.”

Quote by Mr. P. S. Sriram, the Master franchise of Marie Claire Paris Salons in Bengaluru:

“We are so excited to launch the seventh Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness center in Church Street, Bengaluru. Marie Claire, the lifestyle and fashion brand will cater largely to this premium zone of Bengaluru with our skilled technicians offering services in Hair, Nails, Skin, Makeup, Body treatments etc”

Quote by Chief Guest for the evening – Mr. Prasad Bidapa:

“The Marie Claire Paris Salon is a welcome addition to Bengaluru’s beauty scape. With a touch of French elegance & chic, transform your looks into an international style statement with Nazima Yousuf’s superb styling!”

Quote by the guest of honour – Mr. Zoheb Yousuf:

“Marie Claire at Shoba 1 brings freshness to the beautiful City of Bangalore with latest styling derived from Paris. Located in the heart of the City which makes it very convenient to get yourself pampered and looking your best with expertise & experience of Nazima Yusuf”

B2C Network intends to open hundreds of Marie Claire Salon & Wellness centers in India via franchising, as well as over 30 vocational training academies in the next 5 years. Its objective is to provide the best quality services where clients feel homely and to train cum employ skilled manpower through IIWA Academy.

About B2C Network LLP:

B2C Network LLP is the exclusive Franchisor for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (International Institute of Wellness and Aesthetics). The Founders & Directors of B2C Network LLP are in the business of Salon / Wellness / Vocational Academy since last 18 years. B2C Network has a crystal-clear strategy on building salons and wellness academies with international accreditation in India. B2C Network LLP had launched its first Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness outlet in India (Bangalore) on the 28th of August, 2018.

About Marie Claire:

Marie Claire, an international monthly magazine was first published in France in 1937. Marie Claire magazine focuses on women around the world and global issues and also covers health, beauty, and fashion topics. With an immense popularity of the magazine, Marie Claire has become a leading brand covering a wide range of other verticals like clothing, cosmetics, watches, sunglasses, bags, shoes, accessories and much more in the field of fashion and beauty across many countries. The brand Marie Claire stands for fashion, balance, creativity, well-being and expertise.

For more information, visit http://www.marieclairesalon.in/

