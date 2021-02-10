IND USA
The outlet at Indiranagar.(Digpu)
brand post

Marie Claire Paris launches its sixth salon and wellness outlet in Bengaluru

The outlet has been brought to the country by B2C Network LLP.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:51 PM IST

Marie Claire Paris, the exclusive French lifestyle brand that forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its salons and salon & wellness centers in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi and Vadodara, has now launched its sixth franchise salon & wellness outlet at Indiranagar in Bengaluru.

The salon has been brought to the country by B2C Network LLP, the exclusive licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (Beauty Aademy).

Celebrating the launch by adding a bit of glitz and glamour, Mr. Mohan Kumar – Indiranagar Franchisee, Mr. P.S.Sriram- Marie Claire’s Bengaluru Master Franchisee, Ms Vandana Bhardwaj - Director & Spokesperson, B2C Network and Ms. Harshika Poonacha (Kannada actress) - the chief guest for the evening, along with the other guests, were offered unique experience at the Salon & Wellness that left them relaxed and pampered.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Ms. Vandana Bhardwaj, the Director and Spokesperson of B2C Network LLP, said, “Thank you Bengaluru for such a great response! This is our sixth salon in the city and we are all set to open 2 more outlets within the next 2 months. Marie Claire Paris keeps on upgrading and adding new services in the menu to assure all Global trend styles and new treatments are available in India for our clients. I wish our franchisee – All the best!”

Marie Claire, the lifestyle and fashion brand, will cater largely to the highly fashionable clientele of Indiranagar.(Digpu)
Mr. P. S. Sriram, the Master franchise of Marie Claire Paris Salons in Bengaluru, said, “We are so excited to launch the Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness center in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. Marie Claire, the lifestyle and fashion brand, will cater largely to the highly fashionable clientele of Indiranagar with our technically skilled technicians to offer services like Hair, Nails, Skin, Makeup, Bridal packages and Body treatments etc. A high-end locality like Indiranagar has to have a brand like Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness."

Ms. Harshika Poonacha, the Chief Guest for the evening, said: “It’s a beautifully made salon, well maintained hygiene, great location and the staff is well-versed technically with all services. I was extremely happy with my makeover here. All the best to Marie Claire team."

B2C Network intends to open hundreds of Marie Claire Salon & Wellness centers in India via franchising, as well as over 30 vocational training academies in the next 5 years. Its objective is to provide the best quality services where clients feel homely and to train cum employ skilled manpower through IIWA Academy.

About B2C Network LLP

B2C Network LLP is the exclusive Franchisor for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (International Institute of Wellness and Aesthetics). The Founders & Directors of B2C Network LLP are in the business of Salon / Wellness / Vocational Academy since last 18 years. B2C Network has a crystal clear strategy on building salons and wellness academies with international accreditation in India. B2C Network LLP had launched its first Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness outlet in India (Bangalore) on the 28th of August, 2018.

About Marie Claire

Marie Claire, an international monthly magazine was first published in France in 1937. Marie Claire magazine focuses on women around the world and global issues and also covers health, beauty, and fashion topics. With an immense popularity of the magazine, Marie Claire has become a leading brand covering a wide range of other verticals like clothing, cosmetics, watches, sunglasses, bags, shoes, accessories and much more in the field of fashion and beauty across many countries. The brand Marie Claire stands for fashion, balance, creativity, well-being and expertise.

For more information, visit http://www.marieclairesalon.in/


Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

