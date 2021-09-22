Marie Claire Paris Launches Salon and Wellness Centers in Bengaluru

Marie Claire Paris, the exclusive French lifestyle brand that forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its Salons and Salon & Wellness centers in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi and Vadodara now launches its new franchised Salon & Wellness outlets in the city of Bengaluru at Sahakarnagar. Earlier on 23rd July 2021 too, a new franchised outlet was launched at 1MG Lido mall; owned by the same Franchisee.

The Marie Claire Salon & Wellness is brought to the country by B2C Network LLP - the exclusive Licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (Beauty Academy)

Celebrating the launch by adding a bit of glitz and glamour with the 1MG Lido mall and Sahakarnagar Franchisee Mr. Mohan Kumar, Marie Claire’s Bengaluru Master Franchisee Mr. P. S. Sriram, B2C Network’s Director & Spokesperson Ms. Vandana Bhardwaj and the Chief guests for the two evenings – Film Actor Deepika Das for 1MG Lido mall Bengaluru and actor Meghashree for Sahakarnagar Salon Bengaluru respectively, along with other guests were offered unique experiential at the Salon & Wellness.

Several Guests graced the occasion of the launch.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Ms. Vandana Bhardwaj, the Director and Spokesperson of B2C Network LLP said, “After returning to the new normal since Covid-19 struck, Marie Claire Paris has been strictly following all Government guidelines since our salons re-opened post lockdown. Our clients feel safe to visit us regularly as they are assured of the safety precautions like social distancing, frequent sanitization and limited number of clients at a given time etc which all Marie Claire Salons are following.”

Mr. P. S. Sriram, the Master franchise of Marie Claire Paris Salons in Bengaluru, said, “We are so excited to launch this Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness center in. Marie Claire, the lifestyle and fashion brand will cater largely to this market with our highly skilled Technicians in Hair, Nails, Skin, Makeup, Body treatments, Wedding packages etc.”

Film actor Deepika Das, Chief Guest for Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness at 1MG Lido mall, Bengaluru, said, “It’s mesmerizing, the moment you step in to Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness it feels so fantastic. Great interiors, Fab location, amazing team and I am so looking forward to get a few services done here. I am loving it!”

Actor Meghashree, Chief Guest for Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness at Sahakarnagar, Bengaluru, said, “The staff is really well trained here and the quality of Marie Claire services and products is great! I would really like to come back here for my own services and also surely recommend people to visit Marie Claire for the fabulous experience.”

B2C Network intends to open hundreds of Marie Claire Salon & Wellness centers in India via franchising, as well as over 30 vocational training academies in the next 5 years. Its objective is to provide the best quality services where clients feel homely and to train cum employ skilled manpower through IIWA Academy.

About B2C Network LLP:

B2C Network LLP is the exclusive Franchisor for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (International Institute of Wellness and Aesthetics). The Founders & Directors of B2C Network LLP are in the business of Salon / Wellness / Vocational Academy for the last 18 years. B2C Network has a crystal-clear strategy for building salons and wellness academies with international accreditation in India. B2C Network LLP had launched its first Marie Claire Paris Salon & Wellness outlet in India (Bangalore) on the 28th of August, 2018.

About Marie Claire:

Marie Claire, an international monthly magazine was first published in France in 1937. Marie Claire magazine focuses on women around the world and global issues and also covers health, beauty, and fashion topics. With the immense popularity of the magazine, Marie Claire has become a leading brand covering a wide range of other verticals like clothing, cosmetics, watches, sunglasses, bags, shoes, accessories, and much more in the field of fashion and beauty across many countries. The brand Marie Claire stands for fashion, balance, creativity, well-being, and expertise.Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content