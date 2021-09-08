Mathew Muthoottu, redefining business dynamics in the changing time

A legacy that is built on Trust and Perseverance is not easy to maintain. However, with a dedicated heart and a focused mind-building values based on trade’s underlying principles, one knows create, manage and get through it all. The journey of Mathew Muthoottu as one such person can clearly be connected here to show his dedication while moving ahead. Mr. Mathew is currently the Managing Director of the Muthoottu M Mathew Group and the 4th generation leader of his family. The administration of it got passed on to him at the age of 27 by his father, Mr. Roy M Mathew, in 2016. However, before he took on to such huge responsibility, he completed his higher education in international business management from Cambridge, and also strived to understand the business completely. The responsibility was huge, but it was all with his leadership that a huge transformation came within Muthoottu Mini. He measured the dynamic market scenario and ensured an evolutionary process. Covering the challenges and the responsibilities, he improvised and redefined processes, systems, and procedures while ensuring the core values to be kept intact.

In the words of Mathew, “Focus is the key, especially when it’s a legacy of 100 years passed on from one’s shoulder. But thanks to my interests and my father's encouragement that I at a very young age got introduced to the world of business. I loved travelling with my father, visiting branches and trying to learn the principles of trade by means of conventional learning. From 120 branches to 800 Plus branches across the country, I saw transformation beyond numbers. It was huge and I learnt from the best. I stand here because of it all and I’m proud to carry along the legacy ahead.”

Every bit of the governing structural development helped Mathew to witness much beyond the horizon. He understood that and with departments coming together and procedures developing, the processes of the company started to change. Even the manual system conversion to computerized core banking software was a change that was one-of-a-kind, and he ensured that there were no flaws. Mathew took time and obtained ground-level feedback. He visited branches to understand the difficulties and problems which the staff faced. Once he gained experience, Mathew left for his higher education at Cambridge University. He knew what his plans were , and after his return, and that's what he did. He was back in Muthoottu Mini in 2016 as a Director, and with time and hard work, he was promoted as the Managing Director of this renowned company.

In respect to his achievements/successes, it is worth mentioning that under the leadership of Mathew a growth of 40%in business was seen in a short span of 2 years. Covering digitization,operational efficiencies , understanding of customer’s behavioral patterns and employees, and finally an acceptance about the efficiency of the bottom-up management approach, many changes were brought within Muthoottu Mini; aligning company’s mission, vision, values, and culture with that of the employees. All of these changes in turn helped improve employee engagement and productivity. Mathew by all means not just encouraged taking ownership but also helped every employee to bring in in their loyalty and hard work. Well, probably this is what makes him attribute all his successes towards the entire team and not just himself. In respect to failures, Mathew says, “it depends on what one imbibes and learns from it. Every experience counts and using it for overcoming concerns & crisis makes us who we are.”

So, what is being expected for the gold loan sector in the upcoming time? When this question was put up in front of him, he said, “The pandemic brought in a downward trend but with the markets opening, the sector flourished again. Even in the current financial year, the start was not the best one but the future is not dull though. The market is expected to be improving and the common man's dependence upon the gold loan will go up again. The reason is quite simple; the bank has been reluctant to approve loans and at this juncture,, we are definitely going to take a step ahead and provide the borrower with necessary help in a timely manner. The goal is to address the customers’ needs by ensuring prompt delivery of services. Thereby setting the phase of the company's growth without compromising on the underlying principles.”

A lot of positivity can be seen in the words of Mathew. He has a futuristic outlook in business and has well laid plans to take the business to the next level. He wishes to cover milestones setting timelines. As of now the company, under the able leadership of Mathew is ready for take off to new heights of excellence and to grow beyond all expectations with a dedicated workforce supporting the Leader. In simple terms, "a lot more is expected, and a lot more is left to see; in coming years, smart work will surely receive its dedication fee."