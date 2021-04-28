Mauris Noronha: A messiah helping people during the second wave of the COVID-19

With the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic hitting India, there seems to be no stopping as the country is registering more than 3 lakh cases daily. In this situation, the citizens have come in support of each other and are helping each other. It’s all about being a human for a human, and in such testing times, many have turned to be saviours. Borivali’s resident Mauris Noronha is once again making the headlines for his commendable work. Amidst the COVID-19 restrictions, he is once again on the battleground and is distributing ration kits and essential commodities to the people.

Noronha has taken the charge of paying the refilling amount of the LPG cylinders of 300 families. In such times, he is purchasing food from almost 170 street vendors and is distributing it among the poor and needy people. The businessman and philanthropist says that the situation is bad. Only the act of kindness and the urge to help each other will help everyone survive this fatal virus. “While the restrictions are once again back to haunt the people, and I understand how helpless many feel with having no great source of income. I am there to help those people who can’t afford day-to-day essentials”, said Mauris.

To benefit people both ways, Mauris and his team purchase food items like vada pav and sandwiches from street vendors. “This way the vendors can have their income flowing in. Once he buys it from them, the food is distributed among the slum areas from Worli to the Mira-Bhayander area. Moreover, Mauris and his team even distribute weekly ration without any cost for the poor people. Additionally, his team has been acting like a pioneer as they distribute vegetables, medicines, face masks, hand sanitizers and PPE kits to the frontline warriors who are risking their lives daily.

Furthermore, Mauris Noronha stated that we need to think of the country as a whole. Now is not the time to think about self, but about everyone in general. Through his noble works, Mauris has become a prime example for everyone. He urges people to make contributions of any given amount. “Every contribution matters. There is no limit as to how much you contribute. The willingness to give is what matters the most”, added Noronha.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.