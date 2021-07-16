Maxima’s Max Pro X4 listed on Amazon Prime Sale ahead of launch, price revealed

Maxima announced the launch of its ‘Max Pro X4’ range of smartwatches on Amazon.in during Prime Day 2021. The X4 has been carefully crafted to meet the expectations of the customers in these challenging times. Considering the aspirations of Millennials and Generation Z, the X4 is built with amazing style aesthetics featuring 1.3" TFT IPS full touch round active display with ultra-bright screen topping 380 Nits for an enhanced viewing experience, giving it a contemporary look and feel. The smartwatch comes in three color variants and features a premium quality strap.

The smartwatch is equipped with a Realtek chipset for high-end performance and responsive touch. The smartwatch features the LC 11 heart rate monitor to give you accurate SpO2 readings, superior battery life for up to 15 days run time, 10 functional sport modes to keep the user healthy, configurable watch faces, call alert and social-media notifications, among others. Superior build quality has allowed it to provide an IP68 certification for total peace of mind.

Speaking about the product, Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima Watches said, “We are so excited to announce the launch of this latest and most advanced smartwatch in association with Amazon India. Our underlying endeavor through the development of the X4 was to build a product with truly smart functionalities, effortless style, and performance that surpasses all expectations. I am confident that we have achieved this and look forward to our introduction through Amazon India”.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Maxima watches’ newest collection ‘Max Pro X4’ on Amazon.in during Prime Day 2021. Prime Day will offer Prime members the opportunity to discover the joy and enjoy deals on unique products across categories with over a thousand new product launches, blockbuster entertainment, and more. At Amazon Fashion, we continue to expand our fashion portfolio with trending styles at affordable price points, catering to the wide variety of demands from our customers. The launch of Maxima watches on the marketplace, matches the needs of our stylish and fashion-forward customers who seek precision, the latest tech features, affordability, and contemporary designs. Amazon’s wide outreach across pin codes in India will further ensure that the brand is made accessible to more customers countrywide. Additionally, we remain committed as always to ensuring the safety of our customers and we believe e-commerce is the best way to deliver a wider selection of products while upholding the tenets of safety and social distancing,’’ said Saurabh Srivastava, Director & Head- Amazon Fashion India.

Max Pro X4 can be linked to the upgraded and improved Coolwear App, it is compatible with Android versions 5.0 and up, as well as iOS versions 9.0 and above. With stunning aesthetics and a premium look, X4 will come in black, blue, and gray variants with both silicone PU and mesh straps.

