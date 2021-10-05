Medveda Omniscience Pvt Ltd, introduces 3D theatre classrooms

The Indian Education System, thankfully, is undergoing a much-needed change that was long due. With the New Education Policy being slowly implemented across various states in India, there has been a tectonic shift in the system. Not only this but the ways of imparting education with the advancement of technologies has become interesting and accessible for lakhs of Indian students. From primary education to higher-level education to aspirants of competitive exams like NEET, everyone has benefited from these new changes. Many private players have contributed to these developments. Founded by Gopalan Anish Acharya, Medveda Omniscience Pvt Ltd, an education counseling company is one such player that is helping lakhs of medical aspirants in fulfilling their dream of making a successful medical career.

Medveda Omniscience Pvt Ltd is a 3D media and education company that has created a buzz through the introduction of 3D (3rd Dimension) technologies in imparting medical education to students across India. Incepted by Gopalan Anish Acharya, the venture is now revolutionizing medical education in the country with its new technology-driven approach.

The long-followed traditional education ways are only used to teach students about subjects by reciting and writing rather than making it interesting by adopting practical ways. When it comes to medical studies, it requires something different, something new as the field is not a cakewalk.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) is probably one of the toughest competitive exams and is the gateway to enter into prestigious undergraduate medical colleges in India. Every year lakhs of students appear for the exams but unfortunately few pass through the victory line. Medveda Omniscience, to make students all prepared for these exams, has introduced 3D theatre classrooms and augmented reality for a better understanding. They also provide stereoscopic 3D lectures, 3D models as well as clinical case studies combined with the power of mixed reality and cloud service. These 3D classrooms are boon for both school students as well as medical aspirants as they make the subject interesting through carefully curated videos and moreover it gets stuck in the minds of students for a long time

Gopalan Anish Acharya, the founder of Medveda Omniscience Pvt Ltd, who himself is an education counselor with more than a decade of experience in the domain feels this new technology will create a stride in the domain and will be a blessing for medical students. He says, “Gone are the days when teachers used to scribble on the blackboard using chalk in order to teach students. This is the new digital age that demands something new to fill the space, so we, at Medveda thought of bringing this 3D classroom feature that will make so-called tough medical study easy and interesting.”

Apart from bringing a change in the education system, the ed-tech company also helps medical aspirants in fulfilling their dream of getting into prestigious medical colleges and universities abroad. They guide the students from everything in order to help them secure a seat abroad. Medveda Omniscience Pvt Ltd is constantly working to enhance the education system of India and is seeking to expand and grow tremendously in the upcoming few years.

