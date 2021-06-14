Meet Abhishek Parakkat, taking over the world of business with passion

All those individuals that shine brighter in the sky full of many other talented beings are those that strive to attain excellence instead of running only behind success. This very attitude and their passion to take over their dreams and become their best versions have what allowed a few people to propel forward in their chosen industries and create their unique niche as true-blue professionals. The business world welcomes many talented and astute individuals, but a few of them stand apart for the relentless drive and determination they radiate towards their work. One such name that has been buzzing high lately is Abhishek Parakkat. This youngster showcases all those virtues and qualities that can turn ordinary individuals into extraordinary success stories.

Born in 1999 in Kothamangalam and brought up in Kalady, Kochi, Abhishek Parakkat was always inclined towards a variety of activities and sports since his childhood like basketball, chess, bodybuilding, travelling, photography, and showed keen interest in modelling, research and development. However, the business world always thrilled him and he decided to be a part of the same, taking inspiration from his supportive parents, who are also a part of the business world.

Today, Abhishek Parakkat stands tall as an astute young entrepreneur who successfully runs his multiple businesses like Parakkat Jewels, Parakkat Nature Resort, Parakkat Weddings, and Parakkat Software. Diving deep into niches of jewellery, hospitality, wedding and events and software is no walk in the park, but Abhishek's constant hustle and his abilities to make the most of opportunities led him towards his path to success. Abhishek Parakkat manages research and development and also manages the functioning of his companies.

The BCom graduate has gone beyond boundaries to create massive success for each of his businesses. With Parakkat Software, Abhishek develops other company's business and constantly innovates for his other businesses. As he is also a fitness enthusiast, he partly works as a model and influencer and is connected to nearly 20K influencers worldwide. The world-traveller who has explored almost 30 countries so far finds travelling a therapy, which has also helped him connect with different cultured people, bringing in newer ideas.

Abhishek Parakkat reveals that he is a social person and loves to travel and to connect with people, which helps him stay motivated. Apart from managing his businesses, Abhishek Parakkat says that they also serve 100 older people every month, providing pension services, doing their best to serve society.

For his impeccable talents as a young entrepreneur, Abhishek Parakkat has even received many awards and accolades and wants other youngsters to know that nothing is impossible in life. If people work with passion and determination, the entire world conspires to help them achieve that.

