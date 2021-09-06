Meet Abhishek Singh who organized Independence Day Tour of Ileana D’Cruz in USA

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, the well-known Celebrity Manager & Founder of Event Management Company “CelebBazaar” Abhishek Singh has successfully organized the Independence US tour for Famous Bollywood Actress Ileana D’Cruz who is currently in the United States. The B-Town actress participated in the ‘10th India Day Parade’ at Hicksville, New York. The actor hoisted the flag in presence of the Honorable Randhir Jaiswal, Consulate General of India, NY, and other elected city officials of America.

An IT Professional turned Celebrity Manager; Abhishek Singh led the tour with immense enthusiasm. His renowned event management company in India, CelebBazaar organized the event with great dedication in New York and Dallas, Texas. Several heads of the American states, and thousands of Indians attended the event that was followed by a fest that included several performances and a children's carnival. As a part of the Tour, Ileana also attended India Independence Day events in other cities of the US.

Post the parade, the Rustom Actress while expressing, said, "The sense of community and unity centers around the pride of our flag, and the celebration of our Motherlands Independence is something I always look forward to! It is truly an honor for me to be part of such a prestigious event of the IDP Parade in the US and represent India.”

Talking about Abhishek Singh, he is a renowned celebrity manager who comes from a small town, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. He pursued his engineering from Odisha and later moved to Bengaluru to work for IBM as a Software techie. However, his love for Bollywood took him to explore new horizons apart from his Software Job and Eventually, he came in touch with many celebrities from Bollywood. This is the time when he bonded well with the celebrities which further gave him a chance to embark upon his celebrity management company CelebBazaar.

Since the start, Abhishek Singh reckoned in settling up time-tested processes and used his interpersonal skills to bond with Bollywood biggies.

He has worked with many Top-notch celebrities in India and the United States of America and proved his potentials. His perfections and dedication always kept him in the good books of celebrities.

The real reason for entering into this field with his event management company was his strong connection with the celebrities and the exposure he got in the entertainment world. He was able to shape up things the best, and people knew his work. Soon he started getting his clients, and his priority was to cater to them the best thus, becoming among the bankable brands in managing celebrities in the industry. His first break came with Siddharth Malhotra, the Shershaah actor! Abhishek successfully managed the event with the actor and soon was able to manage other celebrities with the same zest.

Since then, it was no looking back for him as he started bagging one celebrity after another. Some of the top celebrities for whom he worked include Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff, and Vicky Kaushal to name a few. He managed to work with several Bollywood directors, producers, and actors.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.