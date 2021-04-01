Meet Aditya Aggarwal, the IIT graduate who turned in to a music entrepreneur

Engineers are doing some really cool things in our country! We have seen IIT graduates turning authors, entrepreneurs, politicians, and whatnot. Gone are the days when engineers were typecast as nerds with no experience of the outside world or communication skills. The engineers of today are exploring the unexplored and treading on untrodden paths. Aditya is one such engineer. He is a trailblazer in the truest sense of the term.

Aditya Aggarwal completed his Btech from IIT Roorkee in 2004. After his BTech, he was placed in Wipro as Software Engineer and went on to work in IBM's and was promoted as India SFV leader. He resigned from this plum position to start a digital marketing and music production business. He initially started as a team of 2 along with his wife Sonam and now, slowly and steadily, they have grown to a team of 30.

Aditya is currently promoting young talent. He is investing in music and web series so that Indians can get access to good content and music. His innovative idea on equity sharing on music content helped several artists and channels to launch their music content. Right now, he has stakes in over 215 music videos and three web series.

Aditya has sharp business acumen and using his keen strategizing skills, he is helping many channel owners and artists to generate online monetization revenue above 25 million usd in a matter of three years. Aditya also invested in three startups and helped them to monetize their content on the internet, he is also acting as producer and financier for two Punjabi and one Gujarati web series. Aditya entrepreneurship skills had taken his various business venture revenue above 5 million USD.

Aditya Aggarwal serves as an inspiration for every youngster who wants to challenge the existing stereotypes and wants to follow their heart and passion. Aditya Aggarwal chose something very different from his usual profession because this is what he had always wanted to do. Even as a successful corporate guy, his heart was always in the entertainment and Music Industry. He has always been a consumer of good content and now by financing it, he is making sure that everyone gets a taste of it.

Aditya also gathered investment of 200k USD for his music Tech App. This app will be officially launched by mid of September 2021. Aditya concludes the discussion with this note - While not all entrepreneurs are artists, all artists are entrepreneurs.

