Meet Ajit Prabhu, a Global Entrepreneur Pushing the Boundaries of Pioneerdom

In the past few years, the entrepreneurial culture in India has been picking up, which can be seen from the many startups that have launched. There’s a lot of talk about the young blood of our country who venture into unknown waters, but we overlook the ones who have already set the stage in the past. Mr. Ajit Prabhu, the CEO and Chairman of QuEST Global, product development and product engineering provider, is one of the many people who’ve done so.

Mr. Ajit Prabhu launched his company in the year 1997, at a time when startups were quite the rage in America. Right from the company’s launch, he had a growth mindset which skyrocketed the company’s expansion and now, in 2021, they have over 11000 employees spanning 54 locations across the world. Yet, the question remains as to how it all began.

Mr. Ajit Prabhu’s journey began in the dainty little town of Hubli, Karnataka, where he lived with his parents and two siblings. He didn’t necessarily come from an affluent background, but that’s what makes his story unique. Often, we hear that to make it big in life; we need to have strong financial backing. But he is a testament that with hard work and excellent direction in life, you can achieve anything. He took his learnings from his government school education and eventually made it to the US. Over there, he graduated with two Masters degrees, and a couple of years later, he launched a highly successful startup.

QuEST Global has become one of the leading engineering solution providers globally, and over time, they’ve helped many Fortune 500 companies scale and automate their business. His mission to provide cleaner air, greener space and quality healthcare is realised in the many ventures that he helps every day. These practices have reaped enormous benefits and praise from the entrepreneurial community, and it’s all credited to his vision for engineering a better future. Mr. Ajit Prabhu has become a critically acclaimed entrepreneur, and he has won many accolades, such as the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur India 2014 and the Outstanding Entrepreneur Award 2014 (Singapore India Chamber of Commerce and Industry).

What’s more interesting is that Mr. Ajit Prabhu is not just a pioneer in the field of engineering but also community service initiatives. He has always been keen on paying it forward to his community, so he launched the Ajit Prabhu Foundation in 2016 to help underprivileged students. His feelings stemmed from the fact that he could not enjoy the luxuries of life due to his financial situation, and this was the driver for his later success. The foundation helps students attain primary and secondary education and provide them with the resources to build a successful career in the future. Mr. Ajit Prabhu has embarked on a beautiful journey of education at least 1000 students in his life so that they can move on and create their own miracles, just as he did.

All in all, Mr. Ajit Prabhu’s story is an accurate indication of how grit and determination can push people to shoot for the stars and achieve their dreams. His pioneering work in engineering innovation and community service is an example of what a successful businessman looks like.

