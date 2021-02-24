Meet Ash Straughn - A leader in the business coaching space
- Ash is leaving no stone unturned to emerge as a successful business coach in the industry.
You might automatically imagine cheesy motivational speakers, a cold hotel conference room, and similarly sully coffee when we say, business coach. Yet, business coaching can be the single, most significant investment you make in your career or business. Whether you’re a business professional battling to get a raise or an entrepreneur confused about your next move, the right business coach can set you on a financially rewarding path to success.
Ash Straughn is a classic example of such accomplished names from the US. She was born to two immigrant parents who understood the meaning of grit and determination. She started her business journey by buying and reselling via eBay as a teenager. She imported products, marketed them in the US, and soon started her own drop shipping business. That was the first taste for Ash in the business world, and it ignited her interest in starting her own company.
Publicizing her knowledge and experience:
Through her venture, The Kash Code, Inc, Ash brings her coaching to another level by offering coaching and leadership training. Ash runs a Mastermind Curriculum that provides small business companies instruction in boosting sales in under 30 days. Business owners learn about increasing their company sales through market testing. They take part in weekly sessions and have access to network groups of other entrepreneurs through the curriculum.
Social media leverage:
Ash acknowledges the wide variety of benefits of social media marketing. Across social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, she is an excellent content creator. She also helps her clients communicate with their customers, lift their brand awareness, increase leads and sales online.
Pushing her limits:
Ash has always sought to elevate her career, not just as a business coach but also as an experienced professional, entrepreneur, and best-selling author. She is also the founder of ‘Travel Funds Kids,’ a company that supports kids worldwide by providing schools with continuous donations.
Connect with her on Instagram @thekashcode or visit - www.thekashcode.com for more information.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ace digital marketing expert and fitness model Umesh Sharma
- Umesh says he's also an avid reader, a traveler who likes to explore new things and a fitness freak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Surani thanks Bollywood celebrities for helping dancers during lockdown
- In order to do something for this community Raj has urged to help the background dancers and many celebrities like Amitabh Bachhan Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif came forward to help them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Ash Straughn - A leader in the business coaching space
- Ash is leaving no stone unturned to emerge as a successful business coach in the industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishaan A. Khanna spills the beans regarding India's first medical drama series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Showstoppers-The Band making it big in the industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Growth of India Fantasy Cricket industry catalysed by apps like GoSuper11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recalibrating the ‘MBA’ for better alignment with the recruiter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Faraaz Chapra signs ₹4000 cr IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTuber Sanchit aka TechBar illustrates tips of growing as a tech YouTuber
- Google recently announced that the video network YouTube had a $15 billion in the year 2019, based on advertising sales, showing the world just how YouTube has emerged as the biggest video network. If you have the zeal and passion to start your YouTube channel, just go for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat & Sandip Ghosh: Young serial entrepreneurs
- Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat, the young serial Entrepreneur have faced too many challenges and hardships in their entrepreneurial journey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIIT Hyderabad, TalentSprint announce PG Certificate in IoT & Smart Analytics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hasti Transformation Fitness Center emphasizes psychological well-being
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Data Science is shaping the future by offering global career opportunities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Raja Mukherjee aka Raja RME turned the lockdown into a fruitful journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjabi singer-lyricist M Chahal releases new track ‘Rahe Rahe’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox