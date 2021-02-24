Meet Ash Straughn - A leader in the business coaching space

You might automatically imagine cheesy motivational speakers, a cold hotel conference room, and similarly sully coffee when we say, business coach. Yet, business coaching can be the single, most significant investment you make in your career or business. Whether you’re a business professional battling to get a raise or an entrepreneur confused about your next move, the right business coach can set you on a financially rewarding path to success.

Ash Straughn is a classic example of such accomplished names from the US. She was born to two immigrant parents who understood the meaning of grit and determination. She started her business journey by buying and reselling via eBay as a teenager. She imported products, marketed them in the US, and soon started her own drop shipping business. That was the first taste for Ash in the business world, and it ignited her interest in starting her own company.

Publicizing her knowledge and experience:

Through her venture, The Kash Code, Inc, Ash brings her coaching to another level by offering coaching and leadership training. Ash runs a Mastermind Curriculum that provides small business companies instruction in boosting sales in under 30 days. Business owners learn about increasing their company sales through market testing. They take part in weekly sessions and have access to network groups of other entrepreneurs through the curriculum.

Social media leverage:

Ash acknowledges the wide variety of benefits of social media marketing. Across social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, she is an excellent content creator. She also helps her clients communicate with their customers, lift their brand awareness, increase leads and sales online.

Pushing her limits:

Ash has always sought to elevate her career, not just as a business coach but also as an experienced professional, entrepreneur, and best-selling author. She is also the founder of ‘Travel Funds Kids,’ a company that supports kids worldwide by providing schools with continuous donations.

Connect with her on Instagram @thekashcode or visit - www.thekashcode.com for more information.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.