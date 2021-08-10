Meet Athiya Tasneem, spreading magic through impeccable makeup skills

Athiya Tasneem stands tall as one of the best celebrity makeup artists and educators and is the founder of Bride Over, an internationally affiliated Makeup Training Academy.

The way certain industries have been on a constant rise proves how the people behind them have worked resiliently and relentlessly to take those industries to massive success levels. Especially, more women are coming forward, proving their mettle in the industry and rising above even the established names showing what true passion and perseverance can help achieve in life and career. The beauty space is one, which is already filled with many extraordinarily talented professionals. Amid such competition, it is generally challenging to create one's unique name. However, one name that has been creating all the buzz for all the right reasons is Athiya Tasneem.

Who is Athiya Tasneem, you ask? Well, this woman has been raging ahead in the world of beauty, being a famous celebrity makeup artist and educator. She is also the founder of "Bride Over", which is the first internationally affiliated makeup training academy based in Chennai, India. Athiya Tasneem shows other women the path to success and excellence by making them believe in their dreams and setting an example in the ever-evolving and competitive industry with her unique touch and excellent skills in makeup.

Her passion and creativity in doing outstanding makeovers with her makeup skills have made her a sought-after makeup artist by celebrities, fashion designers and top photographers of South India. Athiya Tasneem, based in India and the UAE, has achieved excellence in her craft by working for over a decade in the industry.

She started her career as a Freelance Makeup Artist and Later became a professional makeup Artist by joining MAC Cosmetics U.A.E . With her constant honing of creative skills and expanding her knowledge she achieved the title of Makeup champion and Product Specialist for M.A.C Cosmetics UAE. Gradually, Athiya Tasneem's makeovers and makeup services were craved by many, and she created milestones in the industry by spreading her magic with makeup not only on faces but also on the hearts of the Arab and Asian community in GCC.

So far, the top makeup artist has worked with celebrities and models for U.A.E & Indian Media, Fashion shows and SIIMA Awards.

What has also helped her stay unique as a makeup educator is her unique teaching skills and techniques, which has helped turn budding professionals into extraordinary makeup artists.

To know more, follow Instagram handle - instagram.com/bride_over