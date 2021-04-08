Meet Celebrity makeup artist Arjun Verma

Behind every celebrity's and bride’s impeccable looks, there go endless efforts of a makeup artist who makes them look beyond perfection. When we talk about makeup, Arjun verma is one of the biggest name in the celebrity Makeup artists of the entertainment and makeup industry. He has made a name in the industry all by himself with his hard work and dedication. Arjun Verma is renowned as "India's youngest celebrity makeup artist". He is very famous among the Bollywood as well as Punjab film industry. His extraordinary working and extremely creative workstyle along with extreme passion for his work has created his name in this arena and helped him grab this unique title.

Arjun started his career in this field at the basic level. But today, he is working with many renowned artists in the film industry and Bollywood entertainment world. In fact, his journey, from small-town Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh is nothing less than inspiring. Filled with passion, he started his career at the age of 17 and since then he is transforming the makeup industry with his creative technique and aesthetic makeup looks. Earning a name and becoming a brand personality at a very young age is itself a very great achievement for a person.

Arjun has worked with celebrities from Punjab film industry to Bollywood industry. His personal touch to every client’s work lends him the credibility that many regular make-up artists lack in. “When a bride selects you as an artist on her big day, she trusts you with an important part to play, the day which she always dreamt of. It's an opportunity and duty altogether to give her what she's seeking from you” – said Arjun.

Arjun has been active on his Instagram handle @officialarjunverma, sharing his daily experiences and innovative ideas with his friends and followers. His young heart and creative mind have ameliorated the struggles and build his reputation in society, proving that nothing is unachievable. We all wish that he achieves a lot more in no time.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.