Rishi & Vibhuti
Rishi & Vibhuti
Meet Designer duo Rishi & Vibhuti

  They got listed in top 30 fashion fashion labels in the Cosmopolotian January edit 2019
Rishi and Vibhuti's outfits are striking yet free spirited, bringing the contemporary aesthetics and constantly pushing the boundaries of affordable Luxury . A hint of drama , ususal and unusual cuts & combinations , chanderi lehangas , anarkalis , pant sarees , indie fusion , muted ivory ensembles and other off beat pairing has been the signature of the brand and is growing since Rishi & Vibhuti came up with the label in their teens at Muzzafarnagar Medical College when they designed for Vibhuti's college annual event outfit to professors , college mates , wedding events , kiosk , exhibitions , trunk shows , and the online potrals etc and finally listed in top 30 fashion fashion labels in cosmopolotian January edit 2019 .

1Entrepreneurship was something you always wanted to do?

To be honest, no. It is something which just happened organically. It grew on us and now we immerse ourselves to the sheer joy of entrepreneurship.

2. How was the idea conceptualized? What is the need you are addressing in the market?

There was no blueprint as such. We are doctors, in fact, practicing doctors. The idea just struck us one day when we were still in medical college. The first piece that we designed was for Vibhuti herself. You know how it is for college students, we had limited finances. There was a college function that we had to attend but due to tight monetary conditions we were not able to buy something exquisite. We both had love for fashion in common. So we decided why not design something ourselves?

Initially the idea seemed a bit irrational, but we gave it a try anyway. We designed the piece, on budget, but the catch was not that. It was the attention and response that we got. We were blown away! We couldn’t fathom that we were getting such good reviews for something which we made just out of curiosity. Soon we started getting huge orders, in the college, by many people for designing their clothes. With time, we realised our ikigai.

3. Is there a story behind the name, you have given to your business?

The peripheral need addressed is affordable, while the foremost reason is incontrovertibly luxury fashion. We want our brand to not become too overwhelming for our customers, instead we want it to go down amongst our customers like smooth whisky.

We started this brand with just the two of us at the centre. It is a brand built on uttermost belief, trust, and faith in each other. So, naturally, naming our brand after our own names gives gravity to the passion and hardwork and provides assurance to all the years of struggling yet sticking together through thick and thin.

4. What challenges did you face and how did you overcome them?

We started when we were quite young. The struggles initially were just ‘Young, Dumb, and Broke’. Later getting into it we were faced with several challenges like juggling through our studies and also handling our brand. We have never treated either of them as secondary. We have focused well enough to excel in both fields. Time management becomes too tiresome when you are working both as doctors and designers. We have to devote equal undivided attention to both our fields not because it is something which we have to do but because we actually love doing it as it is our passion. The challenge we faced was balancing our work life with our brand as we are new to this industry and in continues process to create and justify what we do. Luckily, we have grown into a bunch of talented and passionate team mates, who work their ass off during exhibitions. We turn exhausted but happy dressed up pictures and positive reviews of customers just keeps our spirits high to face all such challenges.

5. Please share your users(customers), product/services offered, current business size and revenue generated in current fiscal?

Our Customer is a young college going girl who can groom up in our belt saree at her farewell to a bridesmaid who can twirl around in our sunflower lehenga, to a 40’s aged women in our aesha straight suits. So, our target audience has never been confined to an age group. Also, now we have even launched our men’s wear and soon the upcoming is kids wear. Also, we have a list of influencers connected with us like Komal Pandey, Dolly Singh, Kritika Khurana, Sakshi Sindhwani etc. All our products are handcrafted and even modulated according to customer’s requirement. The products are The Indian chanderi Anarkalis , twirling Bright Lehangas , pre draped Sarees , organic Cotton tops , Straight Kurtas etc .Rishi & vibhuti label is a team ranging from 10- 20 employees and 30 workers. We even offer Fashion internship at our studio in Noida for fresh talent from NIFT, Pearl or other colleges.

6. Tell us about your geographical presence.

We are a home-based studio currently having Office and production house in Noida. Generally, we are into exhibitions during most part of the years In India at New Delhi , Hyderabad, Kolkata , Pune , Mumbai , Ahmedabad etc and Globally at London, Dubai, Singapore etc. Since its e retail era hence we deliver online as well. Customers can reach us on call or message through our website www.rishiandvibhuti.com or through perniaspopupshop , Carma , Aza , Ogaan online .

7. What was your initial investment?

We basically started this venture with investment of 200000 out of savings. As the team and work grows, we will raise our investments hopefully.

8.Have you raised funding? Or Are you looking to raise it? Please share the ticket size?

To be precise, not yet as we try to use our profits into business purpose only. We are certainly looking ways to raise funds in future either through financial institution or VC but not sooner. Our minimum ticket size is 25000/- (it could be in lacs actually)

9. Who are your competitors and how you are different from them?

Our competitors are anyone with a zeal of fashion. However, one of the setbacks we receive in this field while competing with our counterparts are the certified degrees of them in fashion. To first compete with that and then second to emerge out of it victoriously without feeling left out has been hard. Though we never look at it as something threatening, instead we always view it as a space for learning and growth.

10. How do you see growth scenario in this business?

Our future scale-up plan is to create a brand name which cater to all sets of people regardless of their status.

In the market place, we are working solidify our relationship with customers by way of increasing our product options and increasing our marketing efforts. As we look forward we are aiming to build a brand that stands out among competitors. The brand should not be a far-fetched dream but instead an accessible reality.

