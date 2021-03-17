IND USA
Dr Lalit Kasana
Dr Lalit Kasana
brand post

Meet Dr Lalit Kasana who founded the world's 1st Homeo-Aesthetic clinic

  • He is also a member of the Indian Homeopathic Medical Association, National Cosmetology Association (USA) and American Cosmetology Association.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:52 PM IST

A renowned Cosmetologist & Aesthetician of Indian origin Dr Lalit Kasana has brought a revolution in the field of aesthetics, he introduced Homeo-Aesthetics by opening the world’s first Homeo-Aesthetics Clinic named “Doctor’s Kasana’s Elegant Aesthetics”. All kinds of non-surgical aesthetic treatments along with Homoeopathic Medicines are performed at his clinic situated in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With his ambition and mission to make a cosmetic & Aesthetic procedure with the guarantee of 100% side effect free and safety, he used his innovative ideas and made his way into the world of aesthetics. Dr Lalit Kasana also the founder of the most trusted e-commerce website ‘thedoctorskart.com’ which provides all types of cosmetics and beauty products.

Because of his amazing ideas, motivational videos and innovative thoughts shared on his YouTube channel Dr Lalit Kasana has become a youth icon. His YouTube channel is one of the most famous medical channels in the world for pimple-popping videos. He has been appreciated by both national and international media for his work. Dr Lalit Kasana and his story regarding his work on his YouTube channel were appreciated and published in reputed news channels.

He has been invited as a Judge on Belgian’s National Channel named BELGIAN NATIONAL TV for the very famous Belgian show CONTROL PEDRO. Not only this Dr Lalit Kasana has his own live beauty show by the name of "Dr Kasana's Beauty" show on Indian nation news channel TV 24.

Talking about the qualification of Dr Lalit Kasana, He had done his B.H.M.S from HMC Abohar(Punjab), after that completed his MD(Hom) from Bakson College, Noida(UP). He completed his 1st Course in Clinic Cosmetology & Aesthetics Medicine from IIC(Indian Institute of Cosmetology) Mumbai in 2011. He also completed a Certificate Course in Clinical Research under ICH-GCP Training from IIC, Mumbai. He has also done P.G.D.C.C(P.G Diploma In Clinical Cosmetology) from the Institute of Laser & aesthetic Medicine, University of Greifswald, Germany.

Dr Lalit Kasana has been awarded many accolades and achievements, he has surprised the world on 16 May 2016 when he made a world record of most mole removal in 1 minute, by removing 38 Moles in 1 minute. He is also a member of the Indian Homeopathic Medical Association, National Cosmetology Association (USA) and American Cosmetology Association.

One of the most unique concepts for the salon industry has been launched by Dr Lalit Kasana, he has launched India's 1st medicated salon by the Brand Name "Doctor's Medi-Salon. He is also having his own cosmetic brand named "Doctor's Invention Professional" which was awarded “The Most Quality Assured Of The Year 2019” in the “International Excellence Awards 2019 at Malaysia”.

Dr Lalit Kasana being a man of vision and mission is working efficiently in the field of medicines and for the amazing contribution he has bagged amazing awards and recognition, some of them are Bharat Gaurav Award 2015, Medical Excellence Award 2015, Global Lifestyle Award 2015, Best Cosmetologist & Aesthetician in North India 2016, Best Cosmetologist & Aesthetician in India 2017 and Healthcare Icon of the year 2017. In addition to this, he also holds the world record for highest number of Mole-removals done.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

