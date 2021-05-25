Meet Dr. Rajkumar Yadav: The man who is always up for a challenge

Rajkumar Yadav is a tireless social worker who has established his identity and reputation across India with his actions and practicality over the years. Whether it be in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, or cities like Guwahati, Ranchi, Patna, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Pune. The work he strives for has certainly spread the word about him.

Dr. Rajkumar is clear with his goals in life. He aims to raise his voice for the weak, downtrodden, and backward sections of society. He strongly stands to help the needy of society and wants to put an end to their problems. He is a strong believer in the " Ekla Cholo" policy. He believes that "not only your dearest supporters but also your biggest enemies stand up against you when you do your work with zeal, continuous efforts, perseverance, and honesty, and only then can you be called a skilled and alert warrior ". To be more precise, he has been continuously striving to get the public problems of Orissa noticed by Delhi and he has been quite successful in doing so.

In today's corporate era, there are very few people who sincerely want to work for the advancement of society and the nation as a whole. These people are always on their feet to create a nation that they have always desired. But he strongly believes that social welfare and social work are what’s going to help the nation get there. The citizens of the nation, especially the youth, should develop a giving attitude towards society rather than being selfish.

The standard of national happiness adopted by Bhutan impressed Dr. Yadav a lot. He believes that it is indeed an unbelievably reliable factor to measure the progress of a nation.

Dr. Rajkumar Yadav is also a very influential and courageous Congress leader. He is a prestigious member of the All-India Congress Committee and responsible for its organization. After serving in various important positions in the Congress, he is now serving as the National Co-Convenor of the OBC Department in the All-India Congress Committee. As said by him, “This post provides a good platform to fight for the backward classes of Indian society and I am currently working on its execution with complete honesty”.

Along with this, Dr. Yadav is also known for working hard as an RTI activist. Using this constitutional power given by the UPA government, he constantly strives to highlight the corruption happening at the administrative level. Several people, notable figures, and scams have been exposed to the public through factual data due to his work. He is continuously working towards eradicating more frauds in this manner.

Apart from such a compelling lifestyle, Dr. Rajkumar actively participates in various national and international delegations. He has shared the stage with many heads of state and important government and international officials. His electrifying personality and eloquence add to his style. He is the perfect person to get the job done. He is one of those people who follow their heart. And that is what helps him keep his persona sharp.

His habit of working as a vigilant social worker is what gives him a special stature in society. It is his talent that has made it easier for him to work towards the improvement of major social and economic issues. He is going to continue fighting against prominent environmental issues like growing pollution, industrial irregularities, and environmentally harmful policies amongst other related issues.

There is hardly any page left unturned by Dr. Rajkumar Yadav. He is tirelessly fighting against the contractors who are polluting the environment and won’t stop on their own. He is going to instill proper and ethical methods of dealing with such citizens one day.

Dr. Yadav is dealing with environmental issues not only at the regional level but also at the national and international levels. He is working on environmental irregularities such as air quality, water conservation, risk management, climate change, wildlife, and biodiversity. Along with the above-mentioned issues he has worked towards reducing industrial fraud, financial irregularities, big corporate cases, bank fraud, industrial forgery issues, and much more.

He has dedicated his life to rectify the irregularities. He is striving to bring the necessary reforms in society by bringing light to the documents that highlight the irregularities prevalent in society. The work he is struggling with for now will be valuable for the coming generations.

Mr. Rajkumar Yadav has also been awarded several honorary doctorates by many national, foreign universities and institutes for the execution of the work done in light of his social work. His strenuous efforts encourage human beings to work hard, to increase work efficiency, and to move forward with honesty.

