Meet Dr Sachin Bhardwaj, excelling as a dental surgeon, artist & content creator

It is quite surreal to know and learn about all those people who have been doing exceedingly well in their quest to reach the top of their chosen fields. Also, there are some others who believe in achieving great feats, not in one, but many other niches. These individuals believe in doing the different and hence go ahead in creating a unique niche for themselves. We came across one such high-performing professional who is a dental surgeon but has also gone ahead in entertaining people as an artist and content creator on YouTube; he is Dr Sachin Bhardwaj.

"Since the beginning, I was driven by the aim to do the different and offer people value in their lives, either through my excellence in the medical field or as an artist and YouTuber," says the talented professional. He has made it huge as a dental surgeon and all his clinics are also empanelled with the Ministry of Defence (ECHS).

In a very short span, Dr Sachin Bhardwaj has even achieved great accolades and recognition as a YouTuber with his channel named MangeRam Ji Ashutosh. This channel has garnered nearly 3 lakh subscribers already and is growing each passing day. The viewership of each of his videos, which stands different from one another, has also multiplied, thanks to the engaging content Dr Sachin Bhardwaj has been creating ever since he originated his channel on the medium.

On the channel, the ace dental surgeon and content creator says that he has done several interviews of Bollywood stars like Yashpal Sharma, World Champion the Great Khali, and many international and national sportspeople. He also covers interviews of many Haryanvi singers, especially all Ragni Stars interviews that have never been done by anyone else before.

One of his song Haryana ka sher with Yogesh war dut, mr world 2014, mr world 2017, mr India Ramniwas malik, and with mr delhi yudhveer dagar and mnay international players that creats a record itself. Dr sachin Bhardwaj done great work for players

Dr Sachin Bhardwaj has shown his prowess as a singer and artist as well with one of his songs 'Haryana ki sherni', which went ahead in creating a world record as it featured superstar athletes, namely Geeta Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat (Dangal Movie), Sakshi Malik, Arjuna awardee boxer Kavita Chahal, World Champion wrestler Anita Sheoran, Suman Kundu, Nirmala Boora, Saweety Boora, Kavita Goyat and many international sports personalities. This turned out to be a one-of-a-kind song, something that was never done or experienced before in the industry.

He also has a web series to his credit named Filmi Thana, where he acted as a Police Inspector and the series has all Haryanvi superstar comedians. Dr Sachin Bhardwaj runs Shiva Dental Clinic in Beri, Jhajjar and also is the owner of Shristhi dental clinic Rohtak, Shri Balaji dental clinic Gohana (Sonipat) and has contributed his bit towards society, doing various projects like free medical camps, free medicines dispensing camps, mostly in the slum areas.

Whether as a dental surgeon, artist or YouTuber, Dr Sachin Bhardwaj has created a unique place in people's hearts, thanks to his relentless hard work and skills to work across niches.

