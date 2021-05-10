Meet Dr. Sandip Jha, a successful educationist & man behind Sandip Foundation

Great and intellectual minds always bring into existence something magnificent and encourage others too. This is how inspiring the story is of Sandip Jha, Chairman and founder of Sandip Foundation. Today, Jha is one of the most well-known and respected educationists and successful personalities in India. He is also the man behind Sandip Academy and Sandip University.

Who exactly is Sandip Jha, and how did he achieve the milestone in India's educational system? We will tell you. Sandip is one of the most renowned professors who has an experience of more than 20 years. His rich academic experience spreads across many parts of the countries. On April 8, 1992, Jha founded Sandip Academy with a wooden plank and two students. His precision and quality of education helped the academy expand with 30 more Indian branches in just a few years. Until 2002, they had more than 15000 students under them.

In 2005, he started Sandip Foundation in Nashik to establish an educational institution of the millennium and with a vision to turn out scholars who will be Global Players. The courses covered different fields like Engineering, Management, Arts, Science and Paramedical Sciences. In 2016, the foundation got the status of University in Maharashtra. Sandip Jha was elated, and later the next year, he started one more branch of Sandip University in Bihar's Sijoul.

Sandip Jha's missions to start these educational institutes are - To educate every Indian and eradicate illiteracy from the nation, To impart quality education and create successful future leaders, To serve the society and nation selflessly and contribute towards its development and To make the most of resources available with him, uplift the poor and spread smiles.

What made Sandip Jha successful is his quest to teach and learn more, and adapt. He is always open to ideas and changes that help him to connect with the young minds. Along with his own ventures, he made a prominent contribution to the education sector otherwise. In 2002, he got associated with Distance Learning and Software arena. He also started Sikkim Manipal University from 2000-2009.

Sandip Jha also collaborated with J.R.N. Rajasthan Vidyapeeth Deemed University in Udaipur as a Technical Consultant in distance education. From 2003 till the present, Jha is the Coordinator of J.R.N. Rajasthan Vidyapeeth Deemed University for all their centres in India. In 2004, he was an Academic Partner for Rohilkhand University in Bareilly. He became the Academic Partner for Karnataka State Open University from the year 2010.

The phenomenal work and contribution of such a bright mind didn't go unnoticed. Sandip Jha received several accolades and honours in the past few years. He is the recipient of The educators serving the community in India Award - 2012, Outstanding contribution in education by ET NOW’s National Education Leadership Awards 2013. Jha also received the Lifetime Achievement Award by Yashokirti Award in 2014, among many others.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

