Meet inspiration to millions, renowned YouTuber Manoj Dey

The famous YouTuber Manoj Dey needs no introduction today. He is amongst the inspirations to many newcomers, beginners who want to step into the YouTube industry. Manoj has proved that if you are equipped with high talent, then your hard work will certainly pave the roads to success. His YouTube channel Manoj Dey received immense popularity within a short period and adored 1.68 million subscribers. All the credits of his accomplishments go to his hard work, consistency, and his creative content.

Manoj Dey comes from a middle-class family of Dhanbad from Jharkhand. Since childhood, he was very much curious to try out new, unique things. His father works at a Bicycle repairing shop. Thus, to get some extra money and to support the family, Manoj used to take Tuition of children. Manoj hails from a city, where the thinking of people is to educate kids and acquire any Government job. Manoj wants to change this middle-class thinking. This urges him to motivate and start his YouTube channel. He wants to show people/society that if we persistently hard work in any of the work, then success is completely ours. In the year 2016, Manoj tried to make his YouTube channel, but somehow it didn’t work.

Manoj’s dream of doing something unique didn’t allow him to sleep. Thus, on 24th November 2019, Manoj finally started his YouTube channel. During those times, Manoj did not have enough money to recharge his phone. He used to buy money from his friends and work on his YouTube channel. He then started to upload daily one video to get the attention of viewers.

Manoj used to shoot his videos sitting on the staircase as they don’t have their own house, thus he cannot display the lavishness of the house or any kind of such things. He used to show his real life in his videos. The reality, genuineness of Manoj’s life attracted people towards him. No sooner, he received millions of likes and increased his subscribers as well. His video “How I Shoot My Video?” went viral on his channel.

On his channel ‘Manoj Dey’, he inspires people to become successful YouTubers by posting informative tips, which are appreciated by the audience all over. He also explains to people how he fulfilled his dream despite living in a small village with having minimum facilities.

For all the beginners, Manoj says, “Consistency is the primary key towards success. If you are consistent & dedicated to your work, nothing can beat you to achieve your dream goals. Everyone can be successful if consistency is maintained. Also one more important thing is, there should be NO showoff business while making videos. Content is the real king and it matters most to make your video viral.”

Today Manoj Dey is listed in the top famous Indian YouTuber list which shows how passionate one could be to achieve his dream goals and to lead a very successful life!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.