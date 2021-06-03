Meet Kshitz Adukia, the young entrepreneur, who is now the voice of millions

Kshitiz Adukia is a marketing connoisseur and the Founder of Tradizon, a global business consultancy firm.

Adukia didn’t follow a conventional path to starting a consultancy firm. Though he had done his masters in management and digital marketing, he had to do his detailed research on how to start a business of his own. After months of dedication and hard work, he succeeded and established his firm catering to 7+ countries, has 50+ clienteles and has assisted more than 150 entrepreneurs with new startup ideas, sales, and profits. This led Tradizon to be one of the leading firms in the western and northern part of India.

His inspiring journey of building an empire from scratch left many in awe and he started getting requests to share the secrets and motivation behind his success with others. Now while this business tycoon is the successor of a lot of things, public speaking was not one of them. ''Back in my school days, I would have so much stage fright that words would not come out of my mouth and I would just stand there, frozen'', Adukia shared with us. But like everything else he overcame in his life, he mustered up the courage and gave his first speech that inspired everyone in the crowd. He went on to give speeches across the world, becoming more courageous after every speech and now he talks about business-related and motivational in front of millions, full of confidence and stun.

As he saw the impact his insights had made on others, he decided to launch his new venture ‘‘29 seconds with Kshitiz’’.

‘‘Since time is said to be the most important resource of ours, why waste it?’’

This was the concept behind his segment – to educate and give life skills on business, self-development, trends, social issues and motivation in less than a minute. He has already reached millions out there with his inspiring talks and has taken over the internet.

‘‘It all starts with you believing in yourself, and then from there, you go and achieve whatever you put your mind onto.’’

