Meet Maninder Singh: A successful entrepreneur who has always dreamt big

“Great things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.” - Abraham Lincoln.

Ambition is the most important thing in life. An individual should always be ambitious in life and go after what they want. Maninder Singh is one of them.

Maninder Singh is a hard-working entrepreneur who is not similar to others. What makes him different is his "never give up" attitude towards life and always believing in himself. Even though his economical background is completely opposite, he always aims to dream big. Since he is from a farming background, he had no experience in the business industry and faced a lot of obstacles in his life. At 15 years old, he had little idea about the outside world and had to struggle from a very young age. When he started his dairy business, he suffered huge losses. His family was also affected due to this. But, he never lost hope and kept going. From the very beginning, he always believed him himself.

After completing his 4 years degree in B. Tech Computer Science, Maninder Singh started a computer center in Jalalabad. This business was hugely successful at the start but after some time, it did not work out for him. Then he took up the job of a Computer Science teacher for two years. A few years later, he worked as a Computer Instructor at ITI college. Even though he worked quite a few jobs, he was not satisfied and wanted to do more. Thanks to his confident and hard-working personality, he is now a successful entrepreneur. He has built an empire in the network marketing industry. He has traveled to many countries and has built his ventures in cities like Dallas and Texas.

Maninder Singh has also started his own venture called ‘Life Changers Entrepreneur’. Life Changers Entrepreneur is an organization that has worked with various global organizations and helped them extend their business all over the world. They are working towards helping people to achieve their goals and dreams. They are a source of inspiration to the youth around the globe. This venture will surely make a huge positive difference in people's lives. We should never miss an opportunity presented before us.

When asked about his achievements and dedication towards fulfilling dreams, he said, "Dedication and passion are what one needs to achieve his goals. Struggles in fact make you stronger and a better person to judge your decisions. I have heard many success stories and they in fact inspire me more to work towards my goal. There is a lot more to explore, make mistakes and learn from them to get better.”

