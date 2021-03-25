Meet Manish Kumar Singh - Emerging, self- made digital entrepreneur

Manish Kumar Singh is often counted amongst the flowery list of such entrepreneurs whose laborious efforts haven't stopped during such crucial times. In fact, with double the efforts, Manish is sculpting his career and future. he's the person who is bringing about newer advancements and revolution within the field of digital marketing.

His areas of experience include works like bringing in novel ideas and digital techniques which will cause huge growth within the online presence of his clients to assist them in multiplying their brand awareness and value.

Manish Kumar Singh is that the Co-Founder of INITIATORS MEDIA and commenced to find out about digital marketing at the first age of 19, but has now gathered multiple expertise within the field that he offers individuals with the brand, music marketing, online press release, lead generation, startup consultant. Manish Kumar Singh is already a famous name and entrepreneur within the domain of digital marketing in India.

As a digital marketer, it’s imperative to understand certain essential strategies which will cause 360 degrees to turn within the client’s overall presence within the market to realize the maximum amount of popularity they deserve and may get. And, for such roles, the planet needs people like Manish Kumar Singh who fit the bill perfectly to hold out of these responsibilities with unremitting efforts and at an equivalent time make it look effortless.

No wonder then that this active user on Instagram has quite 35k followers on his Instagram handle. He keeps updating his followers about what he's doing or feeling regularly. But that's not all! he's also phenomenal when it involves using such platforms to impart values to others. It is, perhaps, the simplest thanks to reaching bent a young crowd and put them on the proper path, he believes.

Manish Kumar Singh is astute as far as his life and career are concerned and, therefore, he doesn’t take his mantle of being the ‘most motivational personal’ lightly. Manish Kumar Singh realizes that this acknowledgement comes with tons of responsibility. that's why his ideas and suggestions are always implemented with learning and knowledge, whether it's his own or that of others. Manish also believes in holding a practical approach to life, which can be a rare virtue in today’s materialistic domain.

For more information, follow him on Instagram and visit https://www.initiatorsmedia.com/

