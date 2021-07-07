Meet Md Khalilur Rahman who is Bangladeshi Entrepreneur and musician

Everybody wants to become successful earn more money & live a dream life but very few endure the pain, spend sleepless nights, and do what it takes to be one. Here we have one such example, Md Khalilur Rahman, the man who went all in to achieve his ambitions, ambitions of running his own business and helping others to grow.

At Present, Md Khalilur Rahman is one of the most innovative leaders among rapidly growing Digital Entrepreneurs, helping Business Coaches their Income and Impact Online. Being a Co-Founder of “The Creative Digital,

Meet 19-year-old Md Khalilur Rahman, a very ambitious and humble person. He hails, He was born in Cumilla in 2002, lives in Dhaka, He was very curious about Gadgets and the online Environment of the world from an early age. He later got involved in digital marketing and entrepreneurship as he was extremely interested in this field.

He started his journey as an Influencer. Since he has worked with some agency and companies. after learning various blog related generalship, he became a successful digital market expert, He is also Social Media Manager, singer, and songwriter, He is ready to present himself with his project in the media industry. Now, he is working as a Digital marketer on online platform and very soon he is going to touch something big

He has inspired many youths to consider their unique talents and abilities and decide how they can use these to create digital media that others will take. He often says to create digital media you should always take note of your tools and resources that you have at your disposal and utilize them at your best. He shared that you must think from the audience’s perspective, what information, value, or solution you offer through the digital media that you create.

