Meet Mukesh Gupta, an enigmatic professional with a knack for perfection

“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life." - Confucius

It is challenging to manage a career. Individuals spend their entire lives anchored to a single job profile. Mr. Mukesh Gupta is a living example of juggling between career options without adversely affecting even a single one of them. He is a versatile professional who has a knack for perfection in everything that he does. He is not confined to a single profession and loves to explore the possibilities as they emerge.

Mr. Mukesh Gupta is a real estate mogul who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He is an experienced professional in the real estate and hospitality industry. After a decade of hard work, his creation which includes many five-star, and seven-star hotels, resorts, and commercial complexes, are spread out in Ajmer. Mr. Mukesh Gupta opens up about his journey to success. He says, "I was always fascinated by buildings and skyscrapers. Once I got a chance to visit the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. After a weekend stay, I became determined to build hotels that would deliver an unmatched level of craftsmanship and act as a visual treat for the visitors. If you ever get a chance to visit a hotel made by me, you will immediately recognize the immense cultural heritage present in it."

His latest venture collaborates with Royal Orchid and Regenta, a popular chain of luxury hotels scattered around India. The brand identified his architectural prowess, and they are working on developing a five-star resort in Pushkar, Rajasthan. Mr. Mukesh Gupta adds, "Royal Orchid and Regenta approved me head-on about a project in Pushkar. I knew about the brand and always wanted to work with them. It is a great opportunity for the brand to mark their presence in Pushkar, and a resort is a great option to beat the heat."

Mr. Mukesh Gupta is a fitness fanatic who likes to sculpt his physique. He is also a full-time actor who is the male lead in the upcoming South movie directed by Mr. Ravi Charan. He is truly an enigmatic personality and proves to be the best at everything he does. He is also known for his remarkable roles in web series.



