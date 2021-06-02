Meet multi-talented RJ Mahvash, known for her prank videos

Some people have excelled in their work having been able to manage multiple jobs with ease. Such brilliant minds have been able to work productively as well as do something meaningful in life which has helped people around and made a deep impact on their lives. Amongst many such names is one name that shines bright and stands apart from others - RJ Mahvash. She has donned many hats as a prankster, Digital Content creator and working for women empowerment and is now out to help people in distress during the Covid situation.

24-year-old, Delhi bred, RJ Mahvash, popularly known as 'Fm Radio Wali' who has years of experience behind the mic. She's done her Masters in Mass Communication from AJK MCRC, Delhi, which have had some famous names like Shahrukh Khan, Kabir Khan and Barkha Dutt as its former students. She is more of a prankster and is known for her hilarious prank videos which have become a rage on social media garnering a million views which are still growing by the day. Such is her popularity that she was even offered big boss 14, which she declined due to other work commitments. This digital creator has charmed all with her voice and talent on air and through her videos. People would be surprised to know that her creativity is not limited to one niche but her talent spans across distinct fields. She has also done exceptionally well as a writer having published two books, which includes a novella and a book on poetry both of which are available on local as well as on international platforms. Having attained much success at this early stage of her life, she has now gone ahead and tried at lending her hands for the welfare of the society.

"I wanted to do something which would give a meaning to my life and thus started my quest to work for women empowerment, and I have succeeded to some extent in my endeavours till now by god's grace," says RJ Mahvash. She has also worked diligently to help the community in whichever way she can during the Covid-19 pandemic situation which needs to be applauded. Of late she was caught in a controversial situation when she threw Deepak Kalal out of the studio for passing some obnoxious remarks on women. She has strongly stood up for women on various occasions, and that depicts in her videos which raises voice for atrocities against women.

RJ Mahvash has indeed proved that if one is determined in life, nothing is impossible and you can achieve what you desire. A true inspiration for many women out there who want to prove themselves by doing work which would create a huge impact like hers.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.