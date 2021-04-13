Meet Nipun Mathur of the popular YouTube channel, Janhit Mein Jaari

Nipun Mathur is the sheer blend of Enthusiasm & Creativity. His famous YouTube channel “Janhit Mein Jaari” is creating a sensation in the world of digital entertainment.

About Nipun Mathur

Born and brought up in Jaipur, Rajasthan, he is completing his BTech degree from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jaipur. Since childhood, he was fascinated by social media and was always curious to know more about it.

Nipun always wanted to be self-dependent. After completing his academics, Nipun started following his passion to create something new, unusual to get the name & fame. He was very keen and interested in gaining knowledge related to social media, he started learning new things. His interest got him in the world of digital media when social media was spreading its roots in India.

Nipun along with his friend, Dheeraj Jorwal ventured Brandzup Media, whose motto was to uplift the underrated talent of content creators. They helped the creators to set up their online presence, build their brands and provide the fame they truly deserve for.

Nipun had worked with 25 + brands and successfully handled the social media promotions of 15 + Bollywood movies which include Jolly-LLB 2, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to name a few.

The Beginning of Janhit Mein Jaari

After getting his hands into influencer marketing, Nipun started his own YouTube Channel “Janhit Mein Jaari”. The channel is a blend of over-enthusiastic lads who are always keen on exploring imaginative ways of storytelling and trying to make YouTube a better place for everyone.

We are here to create engaging & quality content. With bits of uniqueness and quirkiness, our viewers will have an outstanding experience which will push them to share it with others, says Channel Producer, Nipun Mathur.

The channel boasts various moods of fun videos entertaining people of all ages. Within a very short period, Janhit Mein Jaari is blessed with 73.8k subscribers and the count is moving on at a very fast pace.

Association With Red Owl Gaming Company

Apart from it, Nipun Mathur recently got associated with Red Owl Gaming Management Company that anticipates an improved future for online gamers across the country.

The Red Owl Gaming is a Management Company that encourages young online game players to improve their gaming skills and win future upcoming gaming events for India.

Nipun Mathur, Channel producer “Janhit Mein Jaari” expresses his views about his collaboration with Red Owl gaming Company. He says, “Red Owl Gaming is one of the leading gaming management companies who aim in helping various gamers, streamers, gaming content creators to improvise their strategies of gaming. We want to create history in the gaming world by connecting with various online game players, train them, promote their name and make them famous all over the world. Our company will take care of their brand names and will enhance their social media presence by promoting them on various social media platforms. Presently, Red Owl Gaming Company is managing the best 3 games from the Top 10 list including Lokesh Gamers, AS Gaming, and Bindaas Laila Gaming. Lokesh Gamer and AS Gaming are having 8million+ subscribers on their channels.”

Red Owl Gaming Company has planned to create an automated technology platform for gamers that will help them to solve their gaming-related queries or issues right away.

“Seeing the craze of playing games amongst the youths in India, we just have to direct them in the proper direction with the help of professional gaming strategies. We have taken a step ahead in structuralizing the loose fragments of the gaming world and providing them the fair share of respect, name & fame they truly deserve,” says Channel Producer Nipun Mathur.



