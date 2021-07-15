Meet Prabhjot Singh, hustling his way to the top in the vast music world

Different industries and fields are on a constant rise, especially from the past few years, thanks to the consistent efforts, hard work, and resilience a few individuals have shown over the years. These individuals have been hustling their way to the top in their chosen industries and making the most of the opportunities, and also creating newer ones for them. Prabhjot Singh is one such rare gem amongst these young talents from India, who, for his passion for music has been consistently walking his path, facing the challenges, and emerging as a true winner in the same.

It is unbelievable to know that Prabhjot Singh is only an 18-year-old youngster, who with his pure love, passion, and commitment to music, has been shining brightly as a rising musical artist in the ever-so-evolving and growing music industry. The young guy hails from Chandigarh, Punjab, India, and confesses that from a very young age, while he was still a kid, he realized his heart was inclined the most towards the world of music. Since he understood his true calling early in life, he decided to dive deep into the music industry to emerge as a dynamic young singer and artist.

Prabhjot Singh, today has to his credit hit songs that fall in the cool categories of Shadow Mask, Party Reggaeton, Folk Jazz. He confesses he always wanted to do something different as a singer and offer a kind of uniqueness to the audiences and music lovers with his songs. That's what he has been doing now and making waves in music with his YouTube channel "Prabh's".

Not just this, Prabhjot Singh also aims to open his own studio so that he can spread his knowledge, musical learnings, and passion with others and inspire more lives through the same.

To know more, follow him on Instagram @theofficialprabh.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.